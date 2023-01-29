Cruise lets you walk in the footsteps of the greats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cruise lets you walk in the footsteps of the greats

By Chris Hutchinson
January 29, 2023, 6:00 am
The pretty Croatian port of Cavtat.
When I was a schoolboy my favourite subject was history. One of my heroes was Alexander the Great; I never dreamt I would walk in his footsteps.

This was made a reality through Fred.Olsen Cruise Lines – Landmarks of Greece and Adriatic cruise. The programme of shore tours was both innovative and exciting, I could not wait for the experience they would provide – I was going to walk in the footsteps of the greats.

We boarded Balmoral, one of the small ships of Fred.Olsen Cruise Lines. It didn’t take long to feel the warmth from the staff, and the friendly intimacy they create. Nor the ship’s style and comfort.

Our first two ports of call were Gibraltar, then Malta; we enjoyed our ship’s tours taking in their highlights.

Balmoral sailed into Split, in Croatia, where we enjoyed a mountain village experience, travelling through beautiful countryside, arriving at the authentic village of Radovici, where our host welcomed us into his 300-year-old farm house and invited us to sample his home-produced brandy.

He then served a delicious lunch using open-fire cooking methods passed down from his ancestors, while being entertained by musicians singing traditional folk songs.

Chris’s host cooking lunch in the traditional way.

After an overnight sailing to Dubrovnik, we visited the walled old town then took a water taxi to Cavtat, a picturesque inlet that is a hidden gem surrounded by cypress and palm trees. It’s an idyllic place to relax; all you hear is the gentle lapping of the water.

At sunrise the following day, we entered the stunning bay of Kotor, in Montenegro, where our excursion took us to the National Park near the summit of Mount Lovcen, 1,780 metres above sea level.

The drive was exhilarating on serpentine roads, with dramatic landscapes; the National Park unfolds nature at its best.

Descending to the quaint old town of Budva, built in the 6th Century BC by the ancient Greeks, we strolled the narrow cobbled streets, and felt the presence of its history.

The spectacular Bay of Kotor, in Montenegro.

Balmoral slipped out of the bay underneath a golden sunset, heading for our Greek odyssey.

Our journey to Pelion stopped at the village of Millies where we sat in a Greek taverna and enjoyed coffee, chocolate and brandy – a pleasant way to have elevenses.

We then boarded a vintage train, which passed rock faces, travelled through tunnels, canyons and sheer drops, and was a great introduction to Greece.

The quaint vintage mountain train in Greece.

At the beginning of our city tour of Theseloniki we were greeted by the magnificent bronze statue of Alexander the Great, icon of Greece, a prominent landmark. Other highlights included the great city wall built in the 5th Century AD with panoramic views of the city.

The archaeological museum displays rare gold jewellery, and ancient artefacts.

We were now halfway through our cruise and enjoying Balmoral’s amenities, tantalising meal menus, and terrific evening cabarets and shows, including the superb guitarist Declan Zapala.

Kavala is a charming town situated in a gorgeous bay, with a backdrop of forested hills sloping down to the waterfront. The old town of Panagia is a must to explore; its streets are lined with colourful houses and an imposing castle. The contrast between modern and ancient architecture provides a distinctive blend.

Leaving Greece, we sailed to Kusadasi, in Turkey. My excitement was mounting as we headed for the great city of Ephesus.

First we visited the house of the Virgin Mary which nestles on a mountain slope surrounded by forest, where it is said she lived the last period of her life. You can’t help but feel the peacefulness and tranquillity.

The house of the Virgin Mary, in Ephesus, Turkey.

A short drive took us to the city of Ephesus, where we entered by a very narrow pathway where legends such as Alexander the Great, Cleopatra and Mark Antony, Julius Caesar, Hadrian and Saints Paul and John walked.

I knew I was walking in the footsteps of the great.

Gazing in awe at the architecture and splendour, we were enthralled by its history over centuries. An amazing experience.

Returning to Greece, you can’t visit Athens without experiencing the wonder of the Acropolis standing majestically above the city. This iconic temple, built in dedication to the Greek Goddess Athena some 2,500 years ago, is a sight to savour.

Below lies the Plaka district, its charming streets ideal for bargain shopping. A lunch of moussaka and Greek salad was scrumptious.

The final stop of our Greek odyssey was Olympia, birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games, situated in a lush valley.

Olympia was built in 776 BC in honour of the Greek God Zeus. The sites we visited included the gymnasium, baths and original track area, where chariots would race and athletes compete, watched by 40,000 spectators.

The Alexander the Great Temple.

Finally the temple which Alexander the Great built; you could not fail to walk in his footsteps – another great ship tour.

Homeward bound, we arrived at Mahon, in Menorca; our island tour took us to beautiful bays, inlets, small coves and fishing villages. The countryside is characterised by its greenery, and wild and cultivated flowers.

Finally to Cadiz, in Spain, and a walking tour took us to the atmospheric Old Quarter.

The shore excursions on this Fred.Olsen cruise enabled us to discover sights that would leave indelible memories. I never felt like a tourist, I was a traveller on a journey of adventure.

A schoolboy dream realised, I walked in the footsteps of the greats.

Travel facts

Braemar’s 17-night M2314 Sunset & Cities of the Mediterranean Brought Closer cruise, departs from Southampton on June 15 2023. Prices from £2,799 per person. For more details visit www.fredolsencruises.com or telephone 01473 742424.

