Caley Thistle Women shuffle defensive pack as they target climb up Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle Women shuffle defensive pack as they target climb up Championship

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 29, 2023, 6:00 am
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.

Karen Mason insists Caley Thistle Women cannot afford any slip-ups when they travel to basement opponents Dryburgh in the SWF Championship on Sunday.

The manager, who has defensive selection troubles, is urging her squad to find form and consistency in Dundee with February just around the corner.

Ayr United’s 5-1 win over Renfrew last weekend pushed Caley Thistle down to sixth spot, where they have a six-point advantage over Morton, albeit having played one match more than the Greenock club.

The Inverness side have been eager to get back on the park following their 4-3 defeat at second-placed Renfrew Ladies earlier this month.

Last weekend, a snow-bound Millburn Academy put paid to their fixture against Morton and they travel to Dundee looking for nothing short of full points against Dryburgh, who they have beaten 3-2 home and away already this term.

Back to business after call-off at ‘Ton

Mason said: “The Renfrew game was really frustrating for us. We should have been 4-0 up in the first half before we even scored our first one. We then had a 10-minute blip and the story of our season continued.

“Silly mistakes cost us goals and we were not putting chances away at the other end.

“Last week, we had no game and I don’t know if that will have done us any good as we tried to regroup from the previous week.

“It has been good to get back to training, which gives us a sense of normality in our preparation ahead of Sunday’s game. We’re keen to get going again ahead of what is a big run of fixtures for us.

“We’ve had close encounters against Dryburgh this season. It’s never a comfortable game against Dryburgh.

“It tends to be one goal one way or another and we’ve managed to get the better of them so far this season, so hopefully it will be continue, but we will have to be in much better form that we were against Renfrew.”

Simpson gets chance for senior debut

Mason explained she has little concerns about the trouble they can cause rivals up top, but numbers are down at the back – meaning a senior debut is in store for a defender this weekend.

She added: “We have a bit of a defensive crisis. Four of our possible six defenders are going to be unavailable on Sunday, so we’ve roped in one of our under-18s, Charlotte Simpson, who will make her first-team debut.

“We’re strong going forward, but at the back we’re struggling a bit right now, so it requires a wee bit of a reshuffle, which is something we’re used to – not having the same 11 every week.”

Mason wary of bottom two chasers

Their dip down the table means Caley Thistle are now one point behind Hutchison Vale and three points poorer than Ayr United.

Mason knows they have to aim to reel in those sides and ensure there’s no open door for Morton and Dryburgh below them.

She added: “At one point, we were third in the table and, after Ayr’s win (against Renfrew), we’re now sixth, which shows how tight the league is in that middle area.

“It is our intention to try and be pushing that top end of the pack. Morton and Dryburgh below us will be gunning for us as well, so it’s going to be an interesting second half of the season, for sure.

“We don’t want any slip-ups against these teams.

“We’ve been doing the best we can to ruin our chances this season, so hopefully that is something we can iron out to ensure we don’t fall to within the bottom two places in the league.”

Westdyke keeping chase with Falkirk

In SWF League One this Sunday, third-placed Westdyke are chasing full points at mid-table Giffnock SC Women, while hoping Falkirk – who are just above them – slip up against basement opponents Gleniffer Thistle.

In the newly-created fifth-tier, Biffa SWFL North, fledgling club Huntly are chasing their second win in three games as they travel to Westdyke, who lost their opening game.

Buchan, who have four points from two fixtures, take on Stonehaven, who have lost two from two.

Two other new clubs, Inverurie Locos and Dyce, face Glenrothes Strollers and East Fife respectively.

Very early front-runners Forfar Farmington are away to second-placed Dryburgh.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness' Daniel MacKay skips past Raith's Ross Millen. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: Deadline day deals could be key to who wins promotion
Billy Mckay heads in the Caley Thistle equaliser. Image: SNS
Billy Mckay not eyeing Caley Thistle scoring record just yet after Raith leveller
Billy Dodds chats to Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle: Billy Dodds pleased with character in Raith Rovers comeback
Billy Mckay wheels away after levelling for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers 2-2 Caley Thistle: The Verdict - Ratings, star man and talking points…
Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh is preparing for action at Raith Rovers this weekend. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle's rise bolstered by experienced players returning, says skipper Sean Welsh
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle are proving their worth in chase for promotion
Aberdeen's players reflect on their defeat at Darvel. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds: I know Aberdeen players won't be allowed to forget their part in…
Caley Manager Alex Main celebrates with the players after completing an undefeated league season
When Caley players became the 'invincibles': Unbeaten Inverness side planning reunion 40 years on
Graham Bayne in action for ICT against Celtic in 2005. Image: SNS
Seven rivals in Championship play-off chase, says former Caley Thistle striker Graham Bayne
Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson. Image: SNS Group
Barry Wilson says Darvel beating Aberdeen might surpass Celtic v Inverness upset - but…

Most Read

1
vandalism aberdeen
Scotland’s favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
2
Fishing crew standing at the end of the boat
From Croatia to Shetland: Meet the fishermen sailing 7,000 miles with two new vessels
3
Ivan Laverton changed his name to Ace McGrath. Image: Facebook
Man who doesn’t ‘recognise laws’ jailed over £35,000 heroin haul
4
North Sea assets are earning their owners bumper profits.
News Agenda: The Westminster windfall tax has fuelled a furious reaction across the north…
5
Liam Scales trudges off after being sent off for Aberdeen against Hibernian. Image: Vagelis Georgariou/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13744075bh)
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen players should be worried after Jim Goodwin sacking
6
Makiyah Gayle admitted to slashing two men in Aberdeen over a debt. Image: DC Thomson.
Victims slashed and stabbed multiple times in Aberdeen high-rise knife attack
7
Dess Falls glamping pods have been approved
Posh pods for luxury camping at Dess Falls and makeover to save rotting million-pound…
8
Former Labour council leader Jenny Laing cut the sod to begin work in Union Terrace Gardens in 2019. She came out of retirement for a photo opportunity in December - as the overbudget and late reopening of UTG took place. Image: DC Thomson.
Revealed: The cost of April’s abandoned Union Terrace Gardens opening
3
9
Bus on fire. A90 near Brechin. Imge: Fubar News/ Facebook.
Fire on an Aberdeen-bound bus closes A90 in both directions near Brechin
10
Brian Whitters of Barra, pictured with wife Joan, was unaware he was showing signs of prostate cancer. Image: Brian Whitters
Barra man’s prostate cancer warning: ‘It just wasn’t on my radar’

More from Press and Journal

Lossiemouth men standing by shed they'll use for the men's shed group when it's up and running
Plans gather pace for Lossiemouth Men's Shed which supports say will 'help the town'
People have been marvelling at these beautiful clouds which hardly ever occur here in the north of Scotland but their beauty may be masking their destructive tendencies. Image: Peter Stronach.
Colourful mother of pearl clouds in our skies may be 'harbingers of doom' says…
The all-male fashion show Brave is looking for courageous men to come forward. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen charity appeals for 'Brave' men to get involved in fundraising catwalk show
Police detected 21 crimes when they stopped 30 cars in Skye and Lochalsh. Image: Police Scotland.
Highland road policing officers find 21 offences in 30 vehicles stopped
Neil Moncrieff is this year's Guizer Jarl and, after a long wait due to Covid, can't wait for the big day to arrive. Image: Dave Donaldson
Up Helly Aa: Meet the Lerwick man who has been prepping for almost two…
Expensive energy concept. More expensive electric power increases people's expenditures.; Shutterstock ID 2223102257; purchase_order: ; job:
Could separate electricity and gas markets reduce your energy bills?
Ross County's Eamonn Brophy (R) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS.
Ross County fan view: Staggies choose the perfect time to find form
Aberdeen loan signing Mattie Pollock in action for Chelthenham Town. Image: Shutterstock.
Who is Aberdeen loan signing Mattie Pollock? The run down on the Watford defender…
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack was at Easter Road. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must take their time to get this appointment right
The Aberdeen ebike hire scheme was rolled out last year,. New changes are coming soon including different payment options and new places to park the bikes. Image: Kieran Beattie/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen ebikes: New parking zones and £1 for 7 minutes option

Editor's Picks

Most Commented