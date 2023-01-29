Caley Thistle Women shuffle defensive pack as they target climb up Championship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Karen Mason insists Caley Thistle Women cannot afford any slip-ups when they travel to basement opponents Dryburgh in the SWF Championship on Sunday.

The manager, who has defensive selection troubles, is urging her squad to find form and consistency in Dundee with February just around the corner.

Ayr United’s 5-1 win over Renfrew last weekend pushed Caley Thistle down to sixth spot, where they have a six-point advantage over Morton, albeit having played one match more than the Greenock club.

The Inverness side have been eager to get back on the park following their 4-3 defeat at second-placed Renfrew Ladies earlier this month.

Last weekend, a snow-bound Millburn Academy put paid to their fixture against Morton and they travel to Dundee looking for nothing short of full points against Dryburgh, who they have beaten 3-2 home and away already this term.

𝙉𝙚𝙭𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝 🔜 Our @SWFChampionship welcome @ICTWFC to Glenesk Park this Sunday – KO 1.30pm 🎟️ Adults £3 – Concessions £1 – U18s/Dryburgh members FREE Match-day ball sponsor – https://t.co/xOcW4xG1NB🫶🏻 Come along & cheer on the team 👏🏻#𝘽𝙚𝙏𝙝𝙚𝘿𝙞𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 pic.twitter.com/u9fN5u52mj — Dryburgh Athletic Girls & Women (@Dryburghgirls) January 24, 2023

Back to business after call-off at ‘Ton

Mason said: “The Renfrew game was really frustrating for us. We should have been 4-0 up in the first half before we even scored our first one. We then had a 10-minute blip and the story of our season continued.

“Silly mistakes cost us goals and we were not putting chances away at the other end.

“Last week, we had no game and I don’t know if that will have done us any good as we tried to regroup from the previous week.

“It has been good to get back to training, which gives us a sense of normality in our preparation ahead of Sunday’s game. We’re keen to get going again ahead of what is a big run of fixtures for us.

“We’ve had close encounters against Dryburgh this season. It’s never a comfortable game against Dryburgh.

“It tends to be one goal one way or another and we’ve managed to get the better of them so far this season, so hopefully it will be continue, but we will have to be in much better form that we were against Renfrew.”

We return to action on Sunday when we travel once again to visit @Dryburghgirls #SWFChampionship pic.twitter.com/suWfTSkUb8 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC (@ICTWFC) January 23, 2023

Simpson gets chance for senior debut

Mason explained she has little concerns about the trouble they can cause rivals up top, but numbers are down at the back – meaning a senior debut is in store for a defender this weekend.

She added: “We have a bit of a defensive crisis. Four of our possible six defenders are going to be unavailable on Sunday, so we’ve roped in one of our under-18s, Charlotte Simpson, who will make her first-team debut.

“We’re strong going forward, but at the back we’re struggling a bit right now, so it requires a wee bit of a reshuffle, which is something we’re used to – not having the same 11 every week.”

Mason wary of bottom two chasers

Their dip down the table means Caley Thistle are now one point behind Hutchison Vale and three points poorer than Ayr United.

Mason knows they have to aim to reel in those sides and ensure there’s no open door for Morton and Dryburgh below them.

She added: “At one point, we were third in the table and, after Ayr’s win (against Renfrew), we’re now sixth, which shows how tight the league is in that middle area.

“It is our intention to try and be pushing that top end of the pack. Morton and Dryburgh below us will be gunning for us as well, so it’s going to be an interesting second half of the season, for sure.

“We don’t want any slip-ups against these teams.

“We’ve been doing the best we can to ruin our chances this season, so hopefully that is something we can iron out to ensure we don’t fall to within the bottom two places in the league.”

Westdyke keeping chase with Falkirk

In SWF League One this Sunday, third-placed Westdyke are chasing full points at mid-table Giffnock SC Women, while hoping Falkirk – who are just above them – slip up against basement opponents Gleniffer Thistle.

In the newly-created fifth-tier, Biffa SWFL North, fledgling club Huntly are chasing their second win in three games as they travel to Westdyke, who lost their opening game.

Buchan, who have four points from two fixtures, take on Stonehaven, who have lost two from two.

Two other new clubs, Inverurie Locos and Dyce, face Glenrothes Strollers and East Fife respectively.

Very early front-runners Forfar Farmington are away to second-placed Dryburgh.