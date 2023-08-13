Travel: Stepping into another world of comfort at Cairn Lodge, Auchterarder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Travel: Stepping into another world of comfort at Cairn Lodge, Auchterarder

A night of decadence which can whisk away many a concern

Cairn Lodge, situated on the outskirts of Auchterarder.
Cairn Lodge, situated on the outskirts of Auchterarder.
By Jamie Durent

Indulgence is a cloak which does not sit too easily on my shoulders.

Walking into my bedroom at Cairn Lodge, I texted a colleague saying “this is far too fancy for a simpleton like me”.

I’m a man of often-simple pleasures – a walk round the park on a sunny day does just as much for me as a glorious trip abroad.

However, it is within all of us to lean into the finer things in life from time to time and that contrast from normality can certainly help soothe the soul.

There was somewhat of a giddy, child-like excitement seeing the giant bed I’d be sleeping in that night; the kind you’d start jumping on in a shop which would have your parents hurriedly ushering you off out of sheer embarrassment.

But this is a place which redefines what your comfort zone is – figuratively and literally.

Situated on the edge of the leafy upmarket village of Auchterarder, the whole area oozes tranquility and what seems a pleasant persistence to soothe whichever of life’s ills is nagging away at you.

Master bedroom, Cairn Lodge, Auchterarder, June 3 2023.
Master bedroom.

Cairn Lodge is an errant tee shot away from the nearby Auchterarder Golf Club but Gleneagles, a mere three miles up the road, is in the sweet-spot for any golfer descending on rural Perthshire wanting to sample the world-class course.

For those not au fait with all matters tee-to-green, Cairn Lodge still has so much to offer.

The rooms are grand and spacious, with a certain rustic decor that certainly does not scrimp on luxury, with more cushions than a sultan’s boudoir.

The bathroom is bright and simplistic, with whitewashed marble dashed with grey framing the modern amenities.

Bathroom, Cairn Lodge, Auchterarder, June 3 2023.
The spacious bathroom.

Dinner is served in the garden room, which in the glow of the summer sunshine could easily be dropped into a soap opera set on the Mediterranean coast.

Staff are delicately attentive, keen to ensure even the slightest qualm is attended to without it becoming anything serious. The trick is in making customers feel, even in a room with other people, that they are the only ones who matter.

As a vegetarian I often have to check in advance what options are available. The ones Cairn Lodge have to offer more than surpass expectations.

For starters, I ordered the spicy cauliflower velouté. The dish had a rich, creamy sauce but the gentle crispiness of the cauliflower bhaji added a nice contrast that cut through pleasantly.

Spiced cauliflower velouté.
Spiced cauliflower velouté.

A burger is often a solid option wherever you go, the proverbial “safe pair of hands” of the culinary menu.

Thus, it was the Cairn Lodge vegetarian burger which caught my attention. The plump vegetarian patty was served on a bed of lettuce, tomato and dill pickles. The ranch dressing provided a subtle zest and it was accompanied by an ample portion of hot, fresh fries.

By this stage, there was very much an angel on one shoulder and a devil on the other. The angel telling me I’d had enough, I’m full, that what I’d had was quite sufficient.

Cairn Lodge vegetarian burger, Cairn Lodge, Auchterarder, June 3 2023.
Cairn Lodge vegetarian burger.

The devil was much more impulsive and gluttonous, erring with care-free rebellion against the limits of appetite. When in Rome my son, you do as the Romans do.

I duly obliged and perused the dessert menu. For many a year, I’ve been a sucker for anything toffee-related; shove the word “sticky” in front of it and you practically have to pick me up off the floor.

Therefore the sticky toffee soufflé became the only logical choice. It did not disappoint.

Light and airy, the soufflé briefly landed on the palate before the sweetness of the toffee sauce seeped through every pore. A scoop of vanilla ice cream cushioned the landing from this sweet-and-sugary tightrope.

, Cairn Lodge, Auchterarder, June 3 2023.
Sticky toffee souffle.

Given the light showed no signs of dimming despite the advancing hours, decanting to the shaded patio area seemed a logical next step.

Wicker chairs and tables were filled with chatty guests, each seemingly carrying an extra 10 per cent of enjoyment towards the end of the day courtesy of the dipping sun.

Breakfast the following morning meant a return to the garden room and the scene of my dalliance with food-opia a little more than 12 hours before.

Conscious I had a drive home to undertake, I was not going to approach feeding time with as much disdain for portion control as last time.

A handful of pastries was followed by three fluffy, delightful pancakes and a bountiful supply of maple syrup. A couple of 9am coffees and I was set for the day.

It would have been remiss of me not to explore the surroundings before I headed off. Walking around the nearby streets, feeling at peace with the surroundings, almost encapsulated what a Sunday should feel like; a cool embrace wafting off the concerns of the last six days to prepare me for the next seven.

Cairn Lodge promises to “make every stay extraordinary”. They are not wrong.

Travel facts

Cairn Lodge, Orchil Rd, Auchterarder PH3 1LX

Call: 01764 661095

Email: enquiries@cairnlodge.co.uk

Visit: cairnlodge.co.uk

Deals are available including the Dinner Bed and Breakfast Offer, from £210 for a one-night stay (based on two people sharing).

Conversation