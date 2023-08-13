Travel: Stepping into another world of comfort at Cairn Lodge, Auchterarder

Indulgence is a cloak which does not sit too easily on my shoulders.

Walking into my bedroom at Cairn Lodge, I texted a colleague saying “this is far too fancy for a simpleton like me”.

I’m a man of often-simple pleasures – a walk round the park on a sunny day does just as much for me as a glorious trip abroad.

However, it is within all of us to lean into the finer things in life from time to time and that contrast from normality can certainly help soothe the soul.

There was somewhat of a giddy, child-like excitement seeing the giant bed I’d be sleeping in that night; the kind you’d start jumping on in a shop which would have your parents hurriedly ushering you off out of sheer embarrassment.

But this is a place which redefines what your comfort zone is – figuratively and literally.

Situated on the edge of the leafy upmarket village of Auchterarder, the whole area oozes tranquility and what seems a pleasant persistence to soothe whichever of life’s ills is nagging away at you.

Cairn Lodge is an errant tee shot away from the nearby Auchterarder Golf Club but Gleneagles, a mere three miles up the road, is in the sweet-spot for any golfer descending on rural Perthshire wanting to sample the world-class course.

For those not au fait with all matters tee-to-green, Cairn Lodge still has so much to offer.

The rooms are grand and spacious, with a certain rustic decor that certainly does not scrimp on luxury, with more cushions than a sultan’s boudoir.

The bathroom is bright and simplistic, with whitewashed marble dashed with grey framing the modern amenities.

Dinner is served in the garden room, which in the glow of the summer sunshine could easily be dropped into a soap opera set on the Mediterranean coast.

Staff are delicately attentive, keen to ensure even the slightest qualm is attended to without it becoming anything serious. The trick is in making customers feel, even in a room with other people, that they are the only ones who matter.

As a vegetarian I often have to check in advance what options are available. The ones Cairn Lodge have to offer more than surpass expectations.

For starters, I ordered the spicy cauliflower velouté. The dish had a rich, creamy sauce but the gentle crispiness of the cauliflower bhaji added a nice contrast that cut through pleasantly.

A burger is often a solid option wherever you go, the proverbial “safe pair of hands” of the culinary menu.

Thus, it was the Cairn Lodge vegetarian burger which caught my attention. The plump vegetarian patty was served on a bed of lettuce, tomato and dill pickles. The ranch dressing provided a subtle zest and it was accompanied by an ample portion of hot, fresh fries.

By this stage, there was very much an angel on one shoulder and a devil on the other. The angel telling me I’d had enough, I’m full, that what I’d had was quite sufficient.

The devil was much more impulsive and gluttonous, erring with care-free rebellion against the limits of appetite. When in Rome my son, you do as the Romans do.

I duly obliged and perused the dessert menu. For many a year, I’ve been a sucker for anything toffee-related; shove the word “sticky” in front of it and you practically have to pick me up off the floor.

Therefore the sticky toffee soufflé became the only logical choice. It did not disappoint.

Light and airy, the soufflé briefly landed on the palate before the sweetness of the toffee sauce seeped through every pore. A scoop of vanilla ice cream cushioned the landing from this sweet-and-sugary tightrope.

Given the light showed no signs of dimming despite the advancing hours, decanting to the shaded patio area seemed a logical next step.

Wicker chairs and tables were filled with chatty guests, each seemingly carrying an extra 10 per cent of enjoyment towards the end of the day courtesy of the dipping sun.

Breakfast the following morning meant a return to the garden room and the scene of my dalliance with food-opia a little more than 12 hours before.

Conscious I had a drive home to undertake, I was not going to approach feeding time with as much disdain for portion control as last time.

A handful of pastries was followed by three fluffy, delightful pancakes and a bountiful supply of maple syrup. A couple of 9am coffees and I was set for the day.

It would have been remiss of me not to explore the surroundings before I headed off. Walking around the nearby streets, feeling at peace with the surroundings, almost encapsulated what a Sunday should feel like; a cool embrace wafting off the concerns of the last six days to prepare me for the next seven.

Cairn Lodge promises to “make every stay extraordinary”. They are not wrong.

Travel facts

Cairn Lodge, Orchil Rd, Auchterarder PH3 1LX

Call: 01764 661095

Email: enquiries@cairnlodge.co.uk

Visit: cairnlodge.co.uk

Deals are available including the Dinner Bed and Breakfast Offer, from £210 for a one-night stay (based on two people sharing).