Saturday, December 5th 2020 Show Links
News

Social media lights up with ‘cold snaps’ of snow in north and north-east

by Craig Munro
December 4, 2020, 3:30 pm Updated: December 4, 2020, 4:18 pm
Syndicate Post image
A snowy picture of Loch Morlich from @HiortHebrides on Twitter.

People across the north and north-east have been sharing their beautiful snaps of the wintry conditions outside.

A blanket of snow has fallen across the Cairngorms and much of the Highlands away from the coast.

While it has caused issues for some – with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning – others have taken the opportunity to take a few cold snaps.

Among them were Grant Moir, chief executive of the Cairngorms National Park Authority, who tweeted a number of pictures from his home in Grantown.

Tim Hall in Aviemore put a series of pictures of the snow in his garden up on Twitter this morning.

Kathryn McCulloch spotted a pheasant walking through the snow outside her front door in Aberdeenshire.

Some very brave swimmers from SwimWildUK decided to take the plunge in Loch Insh, near Aviemore, this morning when temperatures were approaching 0°C.

Over on Facebook, David Macleod put up an atmospheric black-and-white photograph of Kingussie in the Highlands.

Kingussie HIGHLAND Scotland.

Posted by David Macleod on Friday, December 4, 2020

The Inverness Mobile Operations Manager, who works with Network Rail, tweeted photos of conditions at the Slochd Summit mountain pass.

A shot taken from the snow cameras at the Lecht Ski Centre in Aberdeenshire was shared by @ALancashireLad.

Katy McNeil shared a picture of the tree in her garden in Aviemore looking perfect for the festive season.

And @HiortHebrides put up a gorgeous shot of the snow surrounding Loch Morlich near Aviemore, without any footprints to break up the smooth surface.

Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal