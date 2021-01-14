December Daily Dash participants raise more than £20,000 for Dee View Court in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A dashing group of Scots, who walked, jogged or ran five kilometres every day in December, have raised more than £20,000 for an Aberdeen-based neurological centre.

Former Gothenburg Great, Jim Leighton, was among the people who took part in the December Daily Dash, where he joined staff members at Sue Ryder Dee View Court to amass funds for the specialist centre in Kincorth.

And their efforts have raised £22,000 to support the work which is being carried out in challenging conditions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual event was originally started in 2015 by husband and wife Jackie and Mark Smith, after the former’s dad, Mike, received care from a Sue Ryder hospice. In the first year, 13 people signed up to take part, raising £5,000.

Since then, the event has snowballed with more than 12,00 people getting involved from every corner of the UK and as far afield as Denmark, the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Across Scotland, and despite the lockdown restructions, people laced up their trainers to get involved in and show their commitment to the initiative.

Valerie Maxwell, centre director at Dee View Court, said she was delighted with the response from the public in boosting her organisation.

She added: “I would like to take this opportunity to share a huge thank you to each and every person who completed the December Daily Dash in support of the centre, including our wonderful staff here at Dee View Court.

“For every step you took and pound you raised, you are helping us continue to be there when it matters for local families.

“This is a great achievement, so a huge well done to everyone who took part!”