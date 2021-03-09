Royal Family issue statement after Harry and Meghan interview

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The royal family is “saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan” and the issues raised around race are “concerning” and “will be addressed by the family privately”, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement on behalf of the Queen saying: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members.”

Labour MP Dawn Butler has described Buckingham Palace’s response to Oprah Winfrey’s interview with the Sussexes as “a good start”.

She tweeted: “I think this is a good start. And I’m pleased the family will address this privately.

“However I would still like to know from the royal family who made whom cry?

“This is a simple question to answer.”