News

Scotland’s bothies set to reopen as country eases restrictions from midnight

By Mike Merritt
August 8, 2021, 12:18 pm Updated: August 8, 2021, 1:36 pm
Corrour Bothy and the Devil's Point in the Cairn Gorms
Mountain bothies in Scotland are to reopen to the public on Monday.

Scotland will move out of Level 0 Covid restrictions, easing rules over social distancing from midnight.

The Mountain Bothies Association (MBA) said it meant the mountain shelters could now reopen in Scotland.

The shelters, which are generally used by hillwalkers and climbers, have been closed for public use since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, although many have remained unlocked.

The MBA charity maintains 105 bothies and two emergency shelters, with 86 of the sites in Scotland, 12 in northern England and nine in Wales.

There is no charge to use the shelters.

“Following the lifting of most statutory restrictions throughout Great Britain and with the agreement of bothy owners, the bothies that we maintain are once again available for responsible use,” said the MBA in advice to users.

“However, Covid-19 has not gone away and governments are advising that everyone should remain vigilant and continue to take precautions to stop the further spread of the virus. We have therefore prepared some general guidance that we recommend that you follow if you intend to visit a bothy.

“Bothies are unregulated spaces and you should always make your own risk assessment before deciding to visit. If you do decide to visit then we ask that you exercise personal responsibility while at the bothy and in particular always take a tent and consider using it to sleep in if others are present.”

The MBA also ask that people adhere to the following guidelines, which can be found here.

