Thursday, August 12th 2021
News

35,000 jobs lost as Covid and volatile prices hit UK oil and gas sector

By Allister Thomas
August 12, 2021, 8:04 am Updated: August 12, 2021, 11:59 am
Oil rigs laid up in the Cromarty Firth
Nearly 35,000 UK jobs supported by the oil and gas industry have been lost in the last year as Covid and volatile prices struck, according to a landmark new report.

In its latest Workforce and Insight review, trade body Oil and Gas UK (OGUK) has set out the “incredibly challenging” events of 2020, calling for government support for “homegrown” energy supply and renewables projects.

The sector has seen the number of direct and indirect jobs which it supports across the country drop from 152,100 in 2019 to 117,400 in 2020, surpassing a warning made last year that around 30,000 jobs could be lost.

