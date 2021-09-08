News Nicola Sturgeon to give Covid update as cases surge across Scotland By Alasdair Clark September 8, 2021, 10:07 am Updated: September 8, 2021, 1:08 pm Nicola Sturgeon will speak from around 2.20pm. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags coronavirus Nicola Sturgeon More from the Press and Journal News team News Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms issued across Scotland September 8, 2021 Premium Content News LIVE BLOG: The latest news from across the north and north-east on September 8 September 8, 2021 News ‘Finally we can say Lamara has justice’ — Family of tragic M9 crash victim welcomes massive police fine September 7, 2021 More from the Press and Journal Huge cliff collapse in Orkney prompts safety warning for walkers New Christmas lights needed for Orkney – because the old ones are too heavy and might fall down in the wind Call for witnesses after man assaulted behind Morrisons in Banchory STEVE SCOTT: Royal Portrush has set the new standard for hosting the Open Championship Aberdeen bishop Anne Dyer accused of making ‘baseless’ violence allegation Hannah McCook says tough days are behind her as she prepares for competitive golf comeback following hip surgery