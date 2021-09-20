Care home residents are first to get Covid-19 booster jabs

Residents in care homes for older people are the first group to have been offered the coronavirus booster vaccination.

From Monday, they will be offered the booster injection alongside their flu jab.

Heath Secretary Humza Yousaf says the booster will offer “longer lasting protection” against severe cases of the virus.

It comes after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation advised that both the flu and Covid-19 booster jab could be given alongside one another.

And from Tuesday, frontline health and social care workers will also be able to book an appointment for the booster jab via NHS Inform.

Over 70s, as well those at high risk aged 16 and over, are to be contacted by letter or by their GP from the end of September to come forward for their booster vaccination.

The government has also said that people on the highest risk list who were severely immunosuppressed at the time of their last Covid-19 vaccination will be offered a third primary dose instead.

Longer term, those aged 16-49 with underlying health conditions, as well as adult carers, unpaid and young carers, adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals and all adults over 50 will be able to book an appointment online from October.

Drop in clinics for children’s vaccine

Also from Monday, children aged 12-15 will be able to attend drop in clinics to receive a vaccination.

It means young people won’t have to wait for a letter inviting them for a scheduled appointment.

Otherwise, everyone in the age group will receive an invitation for their vaccination from September 27.

Heath Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “I am pleased to see the booster programme getting underway for residents in care homes for older people, offering longer lasting protection against severe Covid-19 illness.

“The booster programme will run alongside our biggest ever flu vaccine programme as both of these programmes are important for individual and for public health and wherever possible, those eligible will be offered Covid-19 booster and flu vaccines together.

“We are also starting vaccination of 12-15 year olds after Scottish ministers accepted advice from the four UK chief medical officers.

“This group can now head to drop-in clinics for their jabs or wait for a letter offering them a scheduled appointment.”