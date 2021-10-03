The Break Up: Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond’s battle to be turned into TV drama

Film-makers are planning to make a drama out of the SNP’s biggest crisis: the Sturgeon/Salmond fall-out.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her predecessor Alex Salmond were once political allies, and close friends.

But the highly-public collapse of that partnership is now to be made into a TV drama.

Synchronicity Films, the Glasgow production company behind BBC’s psychological thriller The Cry, have confirmed the project is in “active development”.

The firm has taken option on the book Break Up: How Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon Went to War by journalists David Clegg – editor of the The Courier – and Kieran Andrews.

The account sheds new light on the formidable alliance between mentor and protege, stretching back decades, which was ripped apart when claims of sexual assault split the SNP.

Mr Salmond denied the allegations and was cleared of all charges last March.

The next House of Cards?

He has since launched a new political party, Alba.

Synchronicity Films is now looking for a writer to develop a script.

Claire Mundell, creative director of the firm, said: “This story touches on so many things we as a society are grappling with today.

“But at its core it is an exploration of a very universal story – the breakdown of a relationship between mentor and mentee as their once-united ideologies fracture.”

Film critic Siobhan Synnot believes the show has “the makings of great House of Cards-style drama” – with “intrigue, strong characters and two warring tribes”.

She tipped Dundee-born actor Brian Cox or Robbie Coltrane to play Mr Salmond, and fellow Scot, Breaking Bad actress Laura Fraser to be Ms Sturgeon.

She also suggested Rebus actor Ken Stott could play SNP Westerminister leader Ian Blackford, and Peterhead-born Peter Mullan as Ms Sturgeon’s husband and SNP chief executive Peter Murrell.