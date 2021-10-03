Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, October 3rd 2021 Show Links
News

The Break Up: Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond’s battle to be turned into TV drama

By Shona Gossip
October 3, 2021, 1:35 pm Updated: October 3, 2021, 1:35 pm
Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond went up against each other at the Holyrood elections in May

Film-makers are planning to make a drama out of the SNP’s biggest crisis: the Sturgeon/Salmond fall-out.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her predecessor Alex Salmond were once political allies, and close friends.

But the highly-public collapse of that partnership is now to be made into a TV drama.

Synchronicity Films, the Glasgow production company behind BBC’s psychological thriller The Cry, have confirmed the project is in “active development”.

The firm has taken option on the book Break Up: How Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon Went to War by journalists David Clegg – editor of the The Courier – and Kieran Andrews.

The account sheds new light on the formidable alliance between mentor and protege, stretching back decades, which was ripped apart when claims of sexual assault split the SNP.

Nicola Sturgeon and her predecessor Alex Salmond were once great allies and friends. Picture from 2014 SNP Conference, PA

Mr Salmond denied the allegations and was cleared of all charges last March.

The next House of Cards?

He has since launched a new political party, Alba. 

Synchronicity Films is now looking for a writer to develop a script.

Claire Mundell, creative director of the firm, said: “This story touches on so many things we as a society are grappling with today.

“But at its core it is an exploration of a very universal story – the breakdown of a relationship between mentor and mentee as their once-united ideologies fracture.”

Film critic Siobhan Synnot believes the show has “the makings of great House of Cards-style drama” – with “intrigue, strong characters and two warring tribes”.

She tipped Dundee-born actor Brian Cox or Robbie Coltrane to play Mr Salmond, and fellow Scot, Breaking Bad actress Laura Fraser to be Ms Sturgeon.

She also suggested Rebus actor Ken Stott could play SNP Westerminister leader Ian Blackford, and Peterhead-born Peter Mullan as Ms Sturgeon’s husband and SNP chief executive Peter Murrell.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal