School pupils to continue wearing face masks in the classroom following Scottish Government U-turn

Pupils in the north and north-east are to continue wearing face masks to school as senior clinicians call for an extension to Covid safety measures.

Scottish ministers were expected to abolish measures in schools this week to coincide with those in England.

However, the U-turn decision was announced amidst fresh advice from the Chief Medical Officer to endorse a more cautious approach, despite “encouraging signs” in a decline of Covid infections.

Clinicians stressed more time was needed to facilitate the roll-out of the vaccine to 12-15-year-olds.

Moving forward, secondary school pupils will be required to continue wearing face coverings upon their return to the classroom following the October break.

Face coverings will also remain mandatory for secondary-aged pupils and staff in both primary and secondary schools settings upon moving around the campus.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “In recent weeks we have seen the previous sharp decline in Covid-19 case numbers starting to level off, and that is why we have decided to adopt a cautious approach and maintain safety mitigations in school for the time-being.

“Progress with vaccinating 12-15 year-olds has been remarkable and is already over 40%.

“However, this was only rolled out a few weeks ago and allowing further time will mean that that encouraging figure rises even higher.

“This decision is based on advice from senior clinicians and takes account of the most recent data.”

Mixed reception

The Scottish Government’s decision has received a mixed reception amongst parents and education officials.

Parents group UFTScotland, which has more than 14,000 members, said families would be furious at the news, pointing out almost no other section of society has to spend so long wearing masks each day.

Jo Bisset, organiser for UFTScotland, said: “This is a disgraceful U-turn which will infuriate pupils and parents across the country.

“The Scottish Government needs to fully explain why it changed its mind, and whose input forced it to capitulate in this way.

“Yet again this government has very deliberately brought something into place which causes harm to young people, and families are wondering when this is going to stop.

“The Scottish Government must reconsider and start listening to those who actually care about the wellbeing of young people.”

Despite the objection by parents, the Education Institute of Scotland (EIS) welcomes the announcement in helping to maintain the safety of pupils and staff alike.

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said: “The EIS has argued for great caution in any easing of school mitigations, especially in light of continuing high levels of infection and the incomplete roll out of vaccinations for pupils.

“The priority is to keep schools open but as safe as possible, so this delay from the Scottish Government, with regard to easing mitigations, is welcome and will allow, also, more time for ventilation challenges to be met ahead of winter.”

‘There is no room for complacency’

Government ministers had initially agreed to conduct a review on making face masks mandatory six weeks into the school term.

However, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon extended the review period to after the October holiday.

The latest decision was made based advise provided from clinical and public health experts, including the Chief Medical Officer, the National Incident Management Team and expert advice and engagement with the Covid Education Recovery Group.

Ms Somerville stressed vigilance remains necessary to help reduce the spread of the virus.

She added: “We will continue to monitor case rates on a weekly basis, with a view to lifting restrictions at earliest possible time.

“While I fully understand that this will be disappointing news for some young people and their parents, as has been the situation throughout, the safety of children, young people, and all education staff, remains the overriding priority.

“There is no room for complacency and we must all continue to remain vigilant to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

