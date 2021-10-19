Lewis businessman appointed as UHI’s regional lead for further education

The University of the Highland and Islands (UHI) has announced the appointment of Angus Campbell to lead the effort in promoting further education to communities across the vast Highlands region.

He will be one of 13 leads based around Scotland, appointed to the university’s court which dictates the university’s strategy for developing its reach across the region.

The UHI has a massive remit with students coming from both small rural communities and bigger urban areas and it is now the job of Mr Campbell to ensure the university meets the needs of those students.

Mr Campbell is a former councillor and leader of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, deputy chairman of NatureScot and chairman of the independent CalMac Community Board.

He has also represented the Highlands and Islands Enterprise on the university’s court since September 2020.

Therefore, he is well-experienced in the aspects that affect the lives of Highlanders and can use this to direct university policy.

He is also a strong advocate for the teaching of the Gaelic language in schools and is strongly committed to preserving the dialect in the Highlands.

‘An appreciation and understanding of what our communities need.’

The recently held Royal National Mod which promotes the Gaelic arts was heralded as a huge success by showcasing several artistic forms which incorporate the Gaelic language.

The festival was staged over nine days with over 400 participants as part of a hybrid model where both in-person and virtual performances took place.

Mr Campbell said: “I really welcome the opportunity to play my part in the university’s ambition for further education. This is a time of new economic opportunities and real challenges across our area.

“Our university will play a crucial role in ensuring every individual and community can fully participate in, and benefit from, a relevant and sector-leading further education strategy.”

Alastair MacColl, chairman of the university court added: “Angus is a fitting candidate for the post and has a strong motivation to create opportunities for people to live, work and study in our area.

“He has a wealth of experience in public service and an appreciation and understanding of what our communities need.”

“We offer so much more to our students and we are well placed to lead the college and university sector in Scotland because we combine further and higher education with our distinctive and inclusive approach.”