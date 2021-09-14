No surprise English top-flight clubs are watching Aberdeen teenager Calvin Ramsay, says legend Willie Miller

Gothenburg Great Willie Miller insists it is no surprise Aberdeen’s teenage star Calvin Ramsay is being noticed by English top flight clubs.

English Premier League Everton are reportedly targeting a move for the 18-year-old Dons right-back.

Everton boss Rafa Benitez sent one of his top scouts to watch Ramsay in the 2-0 loss at Motherwell at the weekend.

Although Ramsay was substituted after 63 minutes due to cramp it is understood the teen impressed enough to move high up on Benitez’s January transfer window wish list.

Premier League sides Leicester City, West Ham and Southampton are also reportedly monitoring Ramsay.

Ramsay is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2024 having signed a new deal in January.

Everton manager Benitez lost out on a summer move for Rangers’ teenage right-back Nathan Patterson with bids of £5m and £8m rejected by the Ibrox club.

Rangers are understood to value the 19-year-old Scotland international, who penned a contract extension earlier in the year until 2024, in excess of £10m.

Patterson is keen to remain at Ibrox and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has reassured the teen he has a bright future at the club.

Following the failed bid for Patterson this summer Everton have now reportedly turned their attention towards Ramsay.

Miller said: “Given a little more time and experience Calvin Ramsay was going to start to find the same type of admirers Nathan Patterson has.

“They talk highly of Patterson down at Rangers and I think Ramsay has the same look about him.

“Patterson is also a huge talent but he is not playing regularly whereas Ramsay is.

“I rate Ramsay very highly and at this stage in his career, at only 18-years-old, he is such a bright prospect for the future.

“And one that is going to impress at both club level and international level.”

A major influence on the Aberdeen team

Ramsay made his first team breakthrough in March last season and has become a first team regular under manager Stephen Glass.

The teenager started all six games in the Europa Conference League qualifiers and has started four of the five Premiership games to date.

Despite coming off with cramp at the weekend he is expected to be fit to face St Johnstone at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Miller hopes the teen will be a key player for the Dons not just this season, but beyond.

He said: “Ramsay is going to have a major influence on the Aberdeen team for the rest of this season.

“And hopefully many seasons to come.”

Attacking threat a major asset for Ramsay

A product of the Pittodrie Youth Academy Ramsay made his debut off the bench in the 1-0 loss to Dundee United at Tannadice on March 20.

He made his starting debut in the 1-0 Scottish Cup win at lower league Dumbarton the following week – and produced a man-of-the-match performance.

Under manager Stephen Glass the right-back has been a regular first team starter this season.

Ramsay’s rapid rise continued last week when earning a debut cap for Scotland U21’s.

He started in the 1-1 Euro U21 qualifier draw away to Turkey.

Ramsay has been utilised as both a right-back in a back four for Aberdeen and a wing-back pushing on ahead of a back three.

Miller hailed the defender’s attacking prowess and quality of deliveries into the penalty area from wide areas.

In the loss to Motherwell, closely monitored by Everton’s scout, Ramsay continually drove down the right flank into dangerous areas.

Ramsay’s crosses created two clear chances against Motherwell that his team-mates failed to capitalise on.

The right-back also cut inside and fired in a vicious 22 yard drive that required a strong save from keeper Liam Kelly.

Ramsay’s attacking quality will undoubtedly have alerted English top flight clubs to the teenager.

Ramsay also impressive defensively

However Aberdeen and Scotland defensive legend Miller insists the teen is equally as impressive at the back.

He said: “Going forward is a real strength for Ramsay and his delivery from a wide area is of a very high standard.

“He works the ball so well and has great control as well as a trick or two up his sleeve to beat players whether that is going outside or inside.

“However, that doesn’t take away from the fact he is more than capable of defending.

“Defensively Ramsay has a good positional understanding of what he needs to do.”