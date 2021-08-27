Hamburg centre-back David Bates could be set to join incoming Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff at Aberdeen

Aberdeen have reportedly agreed to sign Hamburg centre-back David Bates on a three-year deal, following the news Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff is close to joining the Dons.

Bates, 24, has been told he can leave the Bundesliga side during the window, with Dons boss Stephen Glass in desperate need to defensive reinforcements after Andy Considine suffered a serious knee injury last week.

Four-cap Scotland international Bates could be on his way to Pittodrie, according to the Daily Record.

It’s proving to be an exciting day for the Red Army in the aftermath of last night’s Euro exit to Qarabag, with Newcastle United’s Longstaff, who has made 14 English Premier League appearances, scoring twice, set to complete a loan move to the north-east.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce confirmed a deal for the player, who scored a stunner against Manchester United earlier in his career, was close earlier today.