Save our Puddings: What exactly did campaigner William, 11, say to get custard back on the school menu?

By Sarah Bruce
August 27, 2021, 11:20 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm

This week, education bosses in Aberdeenshire made a U-turn after taking puddings off the school menu.

Officials had swapped desserts for fresh fruit in a bid to keep down the sugar content in school meals.

But at a meeting this week, they announced that custard and ice cream would be making a comeback in October.

This was after a barnstorming speech in committee from William Dibb, 11, backed up by his friend and fellow campaigner Angus Beverly.

We got William, from Rhynie, to do an action replay of the words that convinced schools bosses to bring back puds.

Save Our Puddings: The Highlights

If you missed our breaking story and need a quick catch-up, here it is.

Earlier this year, Aberdeenshire Council cut many of its sweet options on health grounds.

The move sparked outrage among pupils, who launched a campaign to bring back ice cream and custard.

The crunch issue was debated this week in council chambers – and student leaders were told that they can expect some low-sugar desserts to make a comeback soon.

William addressed the Aberdeenshire Council education and children’s services committee on Thursday morning.

Angus and William after their victory. Picture by Jason Hedges

He delivered an eloquent request to “Save Our Puddings”  and get them back on school menus.

In it, he said: “After losing touch with our friends, our schools and our freedoms, we were now to lose our puddings too.”

His reward was a promise from catering officials that new recipes of low-sugar desserts will be back on the menu in October.

Vanilla ice cream and a new custard recipe

The council’s head of education said yesterday on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland that William and Angus had been impressive.

Vincent Docherty said that the changes came about because the council had to adhere to new nutritional guidelines. Sugar was a particular problem.

So many sweet menu items were replaced with fresh fruit.

But he added: “We found out from William and Angus that it’s not as simple as that – youngsters still really quite enjoy that treat at particular times.”

Vincent Docherty, Aberdeenshire head of education

Mr Docherty said it was “a joy” to have the boys at committee.

They were “eloquent”, had done their research and put their point across well, he added.

Mr Docherty said: “It will lead to the changes in the menu in October, along with the research we have done.”

Mr Docherty revealed that there will be a new recipe of custard on the next menu – and the council are also in talks about vanilla ice cream.

But he added: “A treat’s a treat – not something that you get every day.”

