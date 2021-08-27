Nicola Sturgeon: No plans for Covid circuit breaker but return of restrictions not ruled out

Nicola Sturgeon has warned she cannot rule out the need for restrictions to return to Scotland as Covid cases surge across the country – almost doubling in the last week.

But the First Minister said it was incorrect to say the government was actively considering a circuit breaker lockdown.

Over 6,000 new coronavirus cases were reported today, the highest daily increase ever in Scotland.

Despite the protection offered by the vaccine, Nicola Sturgeon said the levels of cases, which have doubled in the last seven days, were a cause for concern.

“We are reporting another very sharp rise,” the First Minister said as she announced 6,835 new infections.

Restrictions not ruled out as Covid cases rise in Scotland

She confirmed this represented 14.2% of tests which reported a result, but added a record number of tests were also carried out to give context to the figure.

Medics are treating 479 people in hospital, an increase of 53 on the figures reported on Thursday. 47 people are in intensive care.

A further four deaths were also confirmed, taking the death toll in Scotland since last March to 8,103.

Speaking about the risks of rising cases, Ms Sturgeon said: “In recent days we have seen an increase in the number of people in hospital.

Hospitalisations related to Covid increase

“Last Friday, 312 people were in hospital with Covid – today’s figure is 479.

“And of course people who do not go to hospital can still suffer serious illness, including through long Covid.”

The First Minister addressed the potential need for new restrictions, recognising vaccines had enabled a less restrictive approach.

“We know that the measures which have been in place for the last 17 months have in themselves caused serious harm.

Vaccines reduce need for lockdown rules

“They have disrupted schools, hurt the economy and affected wellbeing,” she said.

Ms Sturgeon added: That is why if we are at all responsible, we can’t and shouldn’t rule anything out in the midst of a pandemic, none of us want to go backwards to even limited restrictions.

Nicola Sturgeon ‘cannot ignore’ surge in Covid cases

“But we cannot ignore the current surge in cases either. My job in times like these is not to be popular, it is to take any decisions, no matter how difficult, that are necessary to keep us safe.

“In particular, we are currently watching closely to see whether, and to what extent, we might start to see significant increase in serious illness.”

On the Covid vaccine roll-out, the First Minister said 70% of 30 to 39-year-olds have also had both doses.

For those aged 18 to 29 years old, 74% have had first doses and 46% have had second doses.

Scots should extend guidance beyond legal requirement

Asked about the potential need for events to be cancelled, national clinical director Jason Leitch said there were things that could be done to make large-scale events safer.

“Don’t just follow the guidance, extend the guidance for you personally. Keep your distance, wear your face covering a little bit more,” he said.