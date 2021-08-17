Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland reports highest daily number of Covid cases this month

By Ellie Milne
August 17, 2021, 1:52 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
There have been 1,815 cases reported in the past 24 hours
A total of 1,815 Covid cases have been reported across Scotland in the past 24 hours – an increase of 248 on yesterday’s number.

This is the highest number of daily cases since July 19 when 1,908 new cases were reported.

The test positivity rate in the country has also risen again to 10.6%.

According to the latest government data, there have been nine new deaths reported of people who had previously tested positive for coronavirus.

Two of the deaths were in the Highlands and one was in Shetland.

There are now 338 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid, which is an increase of one since yesterday.

The number of people in intensive care has also risen by one to 40.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde remains the health board with the highest number of cases, having reported 2,365 in the past seven days.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian has dropped to seventh highest in the country for the number of newly reported cases of Covid.

The health board remains sixth highest in the country for total cases since the start of the pandemic.

In the past 24 hours, NHS Grampian has reported 98 new cases with six in Moray, 36 in Aberdeen City and 56 in Aberdeenshire.

Vaccine roll-out

A total of 3,205 first doses of the Covid vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 4,061,687.

For second doses, a total of 14,371 people received the jab yesterday which brings the number of fully vaccinated people in Scotland to 3,482,188.

Up to August 16, NHS Grampian reported that 78.1% of over 18s had received both doses of the vaccine.

The three health boards with the highest percentage of adults fully vaccinated are currently NHS Shetland, NHS Western Isles and NHS Orkney.

