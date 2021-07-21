Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass aims to exploit element of surprise against BK Hacken

By Sean Wallace
July 21, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass believes Euro opponents BK Hacken will be in the dark about his new-look side and aims to exploit their uncertainty.

The Swedes have been forced to play a guessing game by Glass as to his tactics, formation and starting line-up ahead of Thursday’s clash at Pittodrie.

Glass insists ensuring there was an air of mystery surrounding his rebuilt team was one of the reasons he opted to conduct friendlies and training at the Reds’ Cormack Park complex.

Both friendlies were closed door to keep out prying BK Hacken eyes ,whilst also ensuring there was no footage available ahead of the Uefa Europa Conference League second qualifying round first leg.

He is hoping the element of surprise can give the Reds an extra edge in the bid to secure a clash with Austria Vienna or Breidablik of Iceland in the next round.

An Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park under the guidance of boss Stephen Glass.

On keeping BK Hacken in the dark, Glass said: “It came into the thinking.

“It was a bit of a by-product.

“We didn’t go anywhere to play a game for that reason.

“We could have, because local teams would have liked to have us for a home game.

“However, I felt it was something we can do because we have a new group of players,  a whole new staff and we might play in a certain way that the other team might not know.

“They (BK Hacken) can guess and they might be well-educated, but they don’t know because they haven’t seen us.

“It is important, because we have been able to watch their games.

“They have a mode of working that is working for them, but we are a little bit unknown to them.

“It is important what we can do to influence the game from our side.”

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass with Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson and midfielder Scott Brown.

No surprises for Glass in Euro tie

In contrast, Glass has studied footage of the Gothenburg side’s recent Allsvenskan games and knows the Swedes inside out.

There will be no surprises despite the arrival of new manager Per-Mathias Hogmo last month, who has won all three games in charge and switched his starting formation from the 4-3-3 used in his first two games to 4-4-2 at the weekend.

Glass said: “We know what to expect.

“They have changed, but just a little bit.

“It hasn’t been wholesale changes because it is still a similar group of players.

“They changed to the manager they brought in because he fits their style.

“They are very dangerous on the counter-attack, they aren’t afraid to defend and take it.

“I know there is a risk teams can do something different, but when you have won three games on the spin like they have under his management then I can imagine what is going to happen.”

BK Hacken’s resurgence expected by Glass

When Aberdeen were drawn against BK Hacken on July 16, the Gothenburg-based club were rock-bottom of the Swedish top flight.

They have now won four straight league matches, three under Hogmo, to rise to 16th to eighth in the Allsvenskan, level on points with city rivals IFK Gothenburg.

Glass believes the resurgence in form will change the perception of BK Hacken since the draw was made, maybe even for some of his own players.

New signing Christian Ramirez during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park.

He said: “The perception from outwith our staff has gone up.

“We were already respectful of them and the players now realise they are a very good team.

“It makes us aware of how dangerous they are and that can help your performance at times.

“The fact they have won three games in a row, they are not going to surprise us by being good because we know they are good.”

No concern over lack of game time

Whilst BK Hacken’s build up to the Euro tie has been one of winning momentum in their league campaign, Aberdeen have played just two pre-season closed-door games against Scottish Cup and League Cup winners St Johnstone (0-0) and Championship Inverness Caley Thistle (1-1).

Aberdeen midfielder Scott Brown in action against Inverness Caley Thistle in a pre-season friendly. Pic supplied by Aberdeen FC

Scheduled friendlies against Cove Rangers and English Championship side Reading were both cancelled due to Covid-19 issues within the opposition camps.

Glass insists having the pre-season friendly schedule slashed in half by coronavirus has not hampered his preparations for BK Hacken.

He said: “We had the Cove and Reading games cancelled.

“The Cove one, Paul Hartley (Cove manager) was really good because we were playing on the Thursday and he let us know on the Tuesday.

“We were able to change our training and in effect we got a better week’s training because we were able to drive a wee bit longer.

“We then ended up giving players the 60 minutes they would have got against Cove in an inter-squad game.

“So that didn’t affect us.

“The Reading one affected us a bit more.

“It meant we had to pick a group that we wanted to get 90 minutes into them, what they have missed in training or what they need for Thursday.

“We have managed to get another game for Friday against Cove, so we will make up the balance with that.

“The players who don’t play Thursday will play Friday.

“Pre-season is well-balanced.”

Hacken have been playing games, but Glass talks up ‘control’

Aberdeen will face a BK Hacken side 12 games into their league campaign.

Glass insists his pre-season preparations have worked as planned and playing St Johnstone in a friendly at Cormack Park on Friday added an further element of control.

BK Hacken had to make the seven-hour, 400-mile round trip to IFK Norrkoping on Sunday.

Glass said the difference in match sharpness from competitive league action and from playing friendlies in an intense pre-season training period can be “overestimated”.

He said: “As a group we haven’t played games as a team like BK Hacken have recently, but what we have done is control how long we want to work and for how long.

“That is something we have managed to use to our advantage.

“They played Sunday away from home, had to travel and get home.

“You would rather be in the element of playing games, but the margin of difference that can make can be overestimated, although I do think it is better to be playing games.”

