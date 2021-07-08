Aberdeen teenager swaps school books for football boots with Dons signing

An Aberdeen schoolboy is swapping his lessons for training sessions after signing for the Dons.

Albyn School pupil Timi Fatona has signed a two-year professional contract with the Pittodrie club.

The 15-year-old has been playing football since he was three and has played for the school’s team since 2016 – as well as being a gold medallist in Scottish School athletics competitions, regularly coming first in 60m, 100m and 200m races.

Timi will join Aberdeen’s under-18s squad as a right wing-back to compete in the under-18s league.

Moving from a hobby into a full-time job, he will take part in morning training sessions as well in the afternoon with the first team.

Aberdeen’s first team have begun their preparations for the new season with Stephen Glass putting his players through their paces.

Before joining the Dons at the end of the summer school term, Timi will be studying for his final exams as well as getting in pre-season training in preparation for the league.

He will not be turning his back on academic glory and he plans to undertake a sports science course in future.

Hopes to follow the footsteps of the game’s greats

Timi said: “Being offered a contract with AFC is a dream come true. I’ve have grown up in a really sporty family and was kicking a ball around since I was three years old.

“My dad, brothers, uncles and grandparents all love football and it was a great advantage having older siblings/brothers to practice with.

“I can’t wait to play the sport I love full-time and professionally and can only hope to follow in the footsteps of great players I look up to like Lionel Messi, Kevin de Bruyne and other defenders like Alfonso Davies.

“I want to become one of the best international right-backs and one day represent Scotland or Nigeria on the biggest stage possible.”

Teachers praise Timi as star pupil aims to become star player

Jimmy Lamont, head of PE at Albyn School, has hailed Timi’s application

He said: “I am delighted to see Timi take the next step in his football career. He has reached this point through hard work and determination and his efforts have not gone unnoticed by fellow pupils who now see him as a role model. We hope this will inspire them to pursue their goals.

“Timi is a talented footballer player at Albyn School and has scored some fantastic goals over the years. As well as outstanding achievements in football, Timi has represented the school at athletics winning numerous Scottish titles in the 100m and 200m.

“I am sure I speak for all staff and pupils in wishing Timi all the best for his future footballing career with Aberdeen Football Club.”

Albyn Headmaster Stefan Horsman said: “This is a fabulous opportunity for Timi whose skills and talents have been developed by the PE Department here at Albyn School. We wish him all the best for this next exciting stage in his career”.