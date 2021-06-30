Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Superman lands in Aberdeen: Striker Christian Ramirez arrives in the Granite City

By Sean Wallace
June 30, 2021, 11:19 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Striker Christian Ramirez has arrived in Aberdeen.

New Aberdeen signing Christian Ramirez, aka ‘Superman’, has touched down in the Granite City.

The 30-year-old arrived in Aberdeen today having jetted across the Atlantic overnight from the United States.

Aberdeen secured the centre-forward on a two year deal from MLS side Houston Dynamo.

Ramirez will now begin a period of quarantine in Aberdeen before he can meet up with his new team-mates.

On landing in the Granite City the striker  took to social media to say how  excited he was to finally be in Aberdeen and how much he is relishing meeting Dons supporters.

Posting from Aberdeen airport, Ramirez said: “Hey guys, Christian Ramirez here.

“I finally made it.

“I am so excited to be here and can’t wait to meet all you guys.”

Ramirez has completed the long journey from Houston to begin his new career with the Dons.

Capped twice by the United States, the striker is Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass’ sixth signing of a summer transfer window rebuild.

Affectionately known as ‘Superman’ in the United States Ramirez will join new signings Scott Brown, Declan Gallagher, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Teddy Jenks and Jack Gurr.

