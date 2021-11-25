Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

North and north-east to stand silent in memory of women killed by men in 2021

By Craig Munro
November 25, 2021, 12:01 am Updated: November 25, 2021, 11:31 am
Sarah Everard, whose death sparked calls for more to be done about women's safety.

People across Scotland are to fall silent this morning, in memory of the women who have lost their lives at the hands of men this year.

Today marks both the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and the 30th anniversary of the UN’s 16 Days of Activism campaign.

A minute’s silence will be held at 11.30am, to be followed by a debate on the subject at the Scottish Parliament, led by Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison.

Light-up events will also be held around the north and north-east, with Ness Bridge in Inverness and St Magnus Cathedral in Kirkwall among the landmarks that will be illuminated in orange.

‘Absolutely everyone’s business’

Highland Violence Against Women Partnership (HVAWP) has called on the public to share what they will do to help take a stand against gender-based violence by using the #WhatWillYouDo hashtag on social media.

James Maybee, the partnership’s depute chair, said: “Violence against women and girls is absolutely everyone’s business.

“We believe that everyone has a role to play – whether it’s challenging harmful behaviours and attitudes, supporting survivors, or holding perpetrators to account.”

He drew attention to the recent ‘Don’t Be That Guy’ campaign which was widely shared online, calling it “a powerful message for men to look at their own actions”.

According to the most recent statistics released by Police Scotland, 82% of reported domestic abuse incidents involved a female victim and a male accused.

Among the 62,907 incidents recorded in 2019-20 – 115 incidents per 10,000 population – 15% involved a male victim and a female accused, while the victim and accused in the remaining 3% of cases were the same gender.

Highland and Islands Police Division commander Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett said: “We do not and will not tolerate violence against woman and girls within our communities.

“We will continue to conduct robust, victim-centred, perpetrator-focused investigations into reports of this type of offending and along with our partners will ensure victims are supported.

“However, it is up to all of us, men especially, to challenge male attitudes, to not be That Guy and to end violence against women and girls.”

New government campaign launched

The Scottish Government is launching a marketing campaign today, encouraging survivors of domestic abuse to seek support and raising awareness of the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018.

The landmark bill enabled the courts to consider psychological abuse and coercive or controlling behaviour alongside physical assaults and threats.

The campaign will include digital adverts as well as posters in safe spaces such as changing rooms and toilets.

Ms Robison said: “Today the Scottish Parliament is coming together to clearly and unequivocally condemn violence against women in Scotland and around the world, and to mourn the deaths of women globally.

“This year we particularly have in mind the tragic cases of Sabina Nessa, Sarah Everard, Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry, which have shone a spotlight on the violence that many women face.

“But the awful truth is there are many more murders that do not get the same level of attention – the latest UN figures show that around 87,000 women around the world were killed by men in 2017 alone.”

Domestic abuse survivors can seek support via the Safer Scotland website or by calling the Domestic Abuse helpline on 0800 027 1234.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal