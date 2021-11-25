North and north-east to stand silent in memory of women killed by men in 2021

People across Scotland are to fall silent this morning, in memory of the women who have lost their lives at the hands of men this year.

Today marks both the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and the 30th anniversary of the UN’s 16 Days of Activism campaign.

A minute’s silence will be held at 11.30am, to be followed by a debate on the subject at the Scottish Parliament, led by Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison.

Light-up events will also be held around the north and north-east, with Ness Bridge in Inverness and St Magnus Cathedral in Kirkwall among the landmarks that will be illuminated in orange.

‘Absolutely everyone’s business’

Highland Violence Against Women Partnership (HVAWP) has called on the public to share what they will do to help take a stand against gender-based violence by using the #WhatWillYouDo hashtag on social media.

James Maybee, the partnership’s depute chair, said: “Violence against women and girls is absolutely everyone’s business.

“We believe that everyone has a role to play – whether it’s challenging harmful behaviours and attitudes, supporting survivors, or holding perpetrators to account.”

He drew attention to the recent ‘Don’t Be That Guy’ campaign which was widely shared online, calling it “a powerful message for men to look at their own actions”.

According to the most recent statistics released by Police Scotland, 82% of reported domestic abuse incidents involved a female victim and a male accused.

Among the 62,907 incidents recorded in 2019-20 – 115 incidents per 10,000 population – 15% involved a male victim and a female accused, while the victim and accused in the remaining 3% of cases were the same gender.

Highland and Islands Police Division commander Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett said: “We do not and will not tolerate violence against woman and girls within our communities.

“We will continue to conduct robust, victim-centred, perpetrator-focused investigations into reports of this type of offending and along with our partners will ensure victims are supported.

“However, it is up to all of us, men especially, to challenge male attitudes, to not be That Guy and to end violence against women and girls.”

New government campaign launched

The Scottish Government is launching a marketing campaign today, encouraging survivors of domestic abuse to seek support and raising awareness of the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018.

The landmark bill enabled the courts to consider psychological abuse and coercive or controlling behaviour alongside physical assaults and threats.

The campaign will include digital adverts as well as posters in safe spaces such as changing rooms and toilets.

Ms Robison said: “Today the Scottish Parliament is coming together to clearly and unequivocally condemn violence against women in Scotland and around the world, and to mourn the deaths of women globally.

“This year we particularly have in mind the tragic cases of Sabina Nessa, Sarah Everard, Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry, which have shone a spotlight on the violence that many women face.

“But the awful truth is there are many more murders that do not get the same level of attention – the latest UN figures show that around 87,000 women around the world were killed by men in 2017 alone.”

Domestic abuse survivors can seek support via the Safer Scotland website or by calling the Domestic Abuse helpline on 0800 027 1234.