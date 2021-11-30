Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North-east business bosses lend support to Northern Runway project at Gatwick Airport

By Craig Munro
November 30, 2021, 2:05 pm Updated: November 30, 2021, 2:10 pm
Gatwick Airport in Sussex.

Business bosses in the north-east have backed plans by Gatwick Airport to begin routine use of their Northern Runway.

The proposal would mean the strip is used alongside the airport’s main runway, increasing its air capacity and helping regions across the UK to connect with London and the south-east of England.

Yesterday, a group of regional chambers around the country sent a letter to UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to express “collective support” for the Northern Runway plans.

Among the six signatories was Russell Borthwick, the chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, which represents around 1,000 businesses employing 120,000 people in the north-east.

He said: “Aberdeen, more than any other region of the UK, is dependent on air connectivity to enable our internationally-focused economy and ensure we do not become just a distant northern outpost.

“Safeguarding existing routes and securing new connections to key hubs and cities will be central to our economic recovery, enabling us to take the lead role in driving the energy transition that will pave the way for delivering our national net zero targets.”

Russell Borthwick from Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber Of Commerce. Picture by Chris Sumner

The letter was also signed by representatives of the Belfast, Guernsey, Isle of Man, London and Sussex chambers of commerce, which together have more than 8,500 members.

Gatwick has said the proposals would allow the Sussex airport to serve 75 million passengers by 2038.

If approved, the Northern Runway would be repositioned by 39ft at a cost of around £500million, with a reopening planned for summer 2029.

A consultation on the plans will come to an end on Wednesday.

