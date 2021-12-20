Participants of Aberdeen FC mental health initiative gifted free season tickets

An error occurred. Please try again.

Men who participate in an Aberdeen FC mental health initiative are being gifted season tickets from the club’s legal partner ahead of Christmas.

Esson & Aberdein previously treated the participants of The Changing Room project to a VIP matchday experience in Pittodrie’s hospitality lounge, to watch the team triumph 2-0 over Livingston.

Now, they will be able to attend Dons matches until the end of the current season.

The Changing Room, a project from the Aberdeen FC Community Trust (AFCCT) and the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH), provides men aged 30-64 with a strong support network and education about mental wellbeing.

The programme uses football, among other activities, to explore areas such as how the participants think about themselves.

It works in partnership with the SPFL Trust and football club charities and trusts, and is also funded by the global men’s health charity, Movember.

‘Widening social circles’

AFCCT’s project lead Brian Johnston said: “It has been great to receive this backing from a partner of the club. It really adds to what we can offer already through the programme.

“The programme itself is all about improving mental wellbeing, and we have many Dons supporters involved in the programme who enjoy nothing more than heading to Pittodrie, so marrying the two together really makes sense.

“Even just by attending the Livingston match, all of the guys were able to build a closer connection with the rest of the participants.

“The participants are now talking about meeting up prior to future matches, so this is going to have a positive impact in widening social circles which is such an important aspect for improving mental wellbeing.

“On behalf of all at AFCCT and The Changing Room participants I would like to say a big thank you to Esson & Aberdein for their support.”

Joni Esson, managing director of Esson & Aberdeen, said: “At Esson & Aberdein we are absolutely committed to the communities where we do business.

“We recognise the value of meaningful relationships and when we heard of this programme, we wanted to play our part to enhance the relationship of that group.”