Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dons fans encouraged to take part in mental wellbeing course

By Ross Hempseed
September 24, 2021, 2:02 pm Updated: September 24, 2021, 2:15 pm
Post Thumbnail

A new well-being initiative run by Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust has been launched to encourage men to open up about mental health.

The Changing Room programme uses football as a means to reach out to fans who may be struggling with mental health issues.

By using football it helps create a community of like-minded men who often can’t open up about things that trouble them.

The course is a Scottish Association for Mental Health project in partnership with the SPFL Trust and football club charities across Scotland.

AFC Community Trust will be running a weekly two-hour class at Pittodrie for 12 weeks from October 4.

‘Brilliant programme’ for just the right time

AFC chairman Dave Cormack said: “During this unprecedented period of anxiety as a result of the pandemic, we’ve sadly lost fans to Covid and to other illnesses but also, tragically, to suicide.

“We’re acutely aware of the mental health challenge facing us, particularly among men who seem to struggle more with talking about their problems.

“This programme could not have come at a better time and I’d urge any of our male fans who are struggling to consider signing up.”

The trust wants to make sure that as people start to adjust to the new normal, that no one is left struggling to cope will make to sure to offer support when needed.

AFC Community Trust chief executive Liz Bowie said: “We’re calling on the Red Army to join us in this brilliant programme which uses football and other activities to explore things that impact on mental well-being, including how we view ourselves, think and feel.

“The trust is committed to improving the lives of fans and people in our local community and we hope The Changing Room inspires and supports men in our area to open up and help themselves, and others, improve their mental health.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]