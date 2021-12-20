Scotland records highest daily Covid figure since September as Omicron cases rise to 1,111

An error occurred. Please try again.

A further 6,734 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Scotland, according to the latest data.

The last time daily cases were higher than 6,700 was on September 3 when 7,111 positives were reported.

This brings the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 806,695.

Due to the large number of tests being taken, there is currently an impact on turnaround times between specimens being taken and results reported.

Of the 49,213 tests that reported results in the past 24 hours, 15.2% were positive.

No new deaths have been recorded, although register offices are generally closed at weekends.

There were 516 people in hospital with Covid yesterday, including 38 in intensive care.

On Friday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that Omicron had become the dominant variant in Scotland.

A total of 1,111 Omicron cases are now present across the country, with an additional three reported in the Highlands and one in Grampian.

The majority of Omicron cases have been tracked to NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian has reported 453 Covid cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the latest seven day total to 2,653.

There are 163 new cases in Aberdeen City, 176 in Aberdeenshire and 114 in Moray.

In the Highlands, a further 219 positive cases have been reported.

The NHS Highland seven day total is 1,197.

There are 19 new cases in Orkney, nine in Shetland and a further six in the Western Isles.

Vaccine roll-out

A total of 4,372,129 people have now received their first does of the Covid vaccine.

According to the latest data, 3,993,642 people have also received their second dose.

A total of 60,447 people received their third dose or booster in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,561,480.

NHS Western Isles is the Scottish health board that has currently distributed the highest percentage of booster vaccines to over 18s, with 74.6% vaccinated.