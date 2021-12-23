Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Regional breakdown: More than 70% of eligible Scots already boosted before Christmas

More than 70% of eligible Scots have received booster jabs with vaccination centres due to remain open across Scotland on Christmas Eve.
By David Mackay
December 23, 2021, 3:00 pm Updated: December 23, 2021, 3:29 pm
Scots are being encouraged to get boosted before the Hogmanay bells. Photo: Shutterstock
About 70,000 people have come forward during the last two days to try and slow the spread of Covid during the festive period.

Statistics released by Public Health Scotland on December 23 show there has been 6,215 Covid cases diagnosed in the previous 24 hours.

It is the second-highest total since September 11 with only the 6,734 reported on Monday, December 20 being higher.

Meanwhile, the seven-day average for cases continues to rise, currently sitting at 5724.4, having been at less than half that total at 2596.7 on December 1.

The latest figures come with a test positivity rate of 12.7%, significantly higher than the 7.9% reported on December 1.

There have been 11 deaths reported following a positive Covid diagnosis with one of them in the NHS Highland region.

What is the data locally?

The latest information on December 23 includes 180 new Covid cases in the Aberdeen City region and a further 173 in Aberdeenshire.

However, Moray currently has the highest positivity rate in the north and north-east with a further 110 cases meaning it has reported 594.5 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days – putting it 21st out of Scotland’s 32 council areas.

Meanwhile, Highland has reported 109 cases with a further 31 in Orkney, 21 in Shetland and 14 in the Western Isles.

Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, Highland, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles currently occupy six of the bottom eight regions in Scotland with the lowest seven-day case rate per 100,000 people – joined by Angus and Dumfries and Galloway.

How is the vaccine rollout going?

Figures from Public Health Scotland on December 23 show a further 73,701 booster vaccines have been injected into arms – meaning 62.5% of all over 18s, or 2,775,181 people, have now had one.

It is understood the Public Health Scotland statistic varies from the 70% of “eligible” Scots receiving a booster figure because it includes those still ineligible while waiting 12 weeks from their second jab.

Meanwhile, a further 1,414 first doses and another 3,206 second doses have also been administered.

The totals mean that 89% of all over 18s have had two jabs while 93.1% have had one.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Centres will be re-opening from December 27, so please book an appointment today, or look out for drop-ins, so you can join the thousands of people who have been boosted by the bells.

“Getting vaccinated is your civic duty, you not only protect yourself, but your loved ones, those you interact with and the country as whole, so please get your booster as soon as you can.”

A further 43 admissions to hospital have been made, meaning 540 patients are in hospital in Scotland with a Covid diagnosis.

The figure has shown signs of beginning to rise from the low of 494 reported on December 18 – but is still significantly lower than the peak of about 1,100 reported in September.

