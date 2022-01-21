Two vehicles involved in crash on Aberdeen street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two cars have been involved in a collision on a street in Cove.

The emergency services were called to Charleston Road just after 9am, following reports of the crash.

Two appliances were sent by the fire service and one has now left the scene.

There are currently no reports of injuries, although reports suggest the road has been closed.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We sent two appliances to a two-vehicle collision on Charleston Road north at 9.01am.

“One appliance has now left, but police and ambulance are also on the scene.”