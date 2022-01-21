Two vehicles involved in crash on Aberdeen street By Craig Munro January 21, 2022, 9:53 am Updated: January 21, 2022, 9:58 am Charleston Road in Cove. Picture by Darrell Benns [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two cars have been involved in a collision on a street in Cove. The emergency services were called to Charleston Road just after 9am, following reports of the crash. Two appliances were sent by the fire service and one has now left the scene. There are currently no reports of injuries, although reports suggest the road has been closed. A fire spokeswoman said: “We sent two appliances to a two-vehicle collision on Charleston Road north at 9.01am. “One appliance has now left, but police and ambulance are also on the scene.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Two men taken to hospital following crash on Aberdeenshire road Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘involved in multi-vehicle crash in Los Angeles’ Aberdeen residents had to ‘leap’ over collapsed stairs during police evacuation of their homes Woman in critical condition after car falls from bridge on to motorway