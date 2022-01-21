[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It can be difficult to nail Easter breaks for every single member of the family.

The activities which teenagers, children and adults find fun are rarely similar, after all.

But Easter getaways in the UK can be everything from thrilling to wholesome; beautiful to exhilarating – if you choose the right destination.

The wonderful opportunities of Easter getaways in the UK

Easter vacation is a great opportunity for families to bond and de-stress after a hectic Christmas period and busy start to the year.

They allow for one-on-one time with your kids, and are the perfect time to enjoy new, surprising experiences together.

Over the past two years, we have learned how difficult it is to be kept away from loved ones. So make the most of family time while you can!

Loch Lomond offers an abundance of activities, walks and games to both thrill and inspire each member of your family.

Easter break activities for the whole family to enjoy together

Does the suggestion of spending time as a family prompt some of your kids to roll their eyes and fold their arms? Propose an experience they can’t say not to!

At Loch Lomond, activities such as axe throwing, archery and speedboat tours are always popular for family groups of all ages.

They are great ways to bond with your kids in a way which is just as enjoyable for them as it is for you.

And for those who relish spending time in the outdoors, why not hire bikes to fully explore the area, or go on expertly guided walks.

Satisfy the adventure seeker(s) in your family

Loch Lomond is the ideal destination for an adventure-filled Easter holiday. Some of the activities that will make your blood rush are:

water-skiing;

gorge walking;

off-road driving;

Treezone Aerial adventures;

and more experiences at Loch Lomond to satisfy even the biggest adrenaline junky!

Treat your kids to an Easter vacation they will truly never forget.

Keep your youngest children entertained during Easter break too

It’s not all jumping off cliff’s and zooming down trails in Loch Lomond, however. There are activities for little family members too.

The SEA LIFE Loch Lomond aquarium, situated on the shores of the loch, offers and immersive experience for kids of all ages; it is particularly fascinating for toddlers!

And for slightly older kids, pedal boating around the loch and exploring the Loch Lomond Faerie Trail are ideal ways to spend the day.

The unforgettable setting of Loch Lomond

Loch Lomond, The Trossachs and Clyde Sea Lochs are increasingly popular due to their accessibility and the diversity of what the area offers.

With the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park and one of Scotland’s most iconic lochs, the area is full of unspoilt natural beauty but also only a short drive from cities such as Stirling and Glasgow.

For accommodation, choose from village inns, holiday parks, five star resorts, hotels, self-catering cottages and houses.

Book your visit to Loch Lomond today and enjoy an Easter break you and your family will never forget.

For even more information, visit the Love Loch Lomond website.