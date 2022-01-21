Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Water sports, mountain biking, aerial adventures: unforgettable Easter break at Loch Lomond

In partnership with Love Loch Lomond
January 21, 2022
water sports on an Easter break at Loch Lomond

It can be difficult to nail Easter breaks for every single member of the family.

The activities which teenagers, children and adults find fun are rarely similar, after all.

But Easter getaways in the UK can be everything from thrilling to wholesome; beautiful to exhilarating – if you choose the right destination.

The wonderful opportunities of Easter getaways in the UK

Easter vacation is a great opportunity for families to bond and de-stress after a hectic Christmas period and busy start to the year.

They allow for one-on-one time with your kids, and are the perfect time to enjoy new, surprising experiences together.

kayaking on Easter break on Loch Lomond

Over the past two years, we have learned how difficult it is to be kept away from loved ones. So make the most of family time while you can!

Loch Lomond offers an abundance of activities, walks and games to both thrill and inspire each member of your family.

Easter break activities for the whole family to enjoy together

Does the suggestion of spending time as a family prompt some of your kids to roll their eyes and fold their arms? Propose an experience they can’t say not to!

At Loch Lomond, activities such as axe throwing, archery and speedboat tours are always popular for family groups of all ages.

They are great ways to bond with your kids in a way which is just as enjoyable for them as it is for you.

And for those who relish spending time in the outdoors, why not hire bikes to fully explore the area, or go on expertly guided walks.

off-road driving car hire available to exlore the Highlands during Easter break at Loch Lomond

Satisfy the adventure seeker(s) in your family

Loch Lomond is the ideal destination for an adventure-filled Easter holiday. Some of the activities that will make your blood rush are:

  • water-skiing;
  • gorge walking;
  • off-road driving;
  • Treezone Aerial adventures;
  • and more experiences at Loch Lomond to satisfy even the biggest adrenaline junky!

Treat your kids to an Easter vacation they will truly never forget.

Keep your youngest children entertained during Easter break too

It’s not all jumping off cliff’s and zooming down trails in Loch Lomond, however. There are activities for little family members too.

The SEA LIFE Loch Lomond aquarium, situated on the shores of the loch, offers and immersive experience for kids of all ages; it is particularly fascinating for toddlers!

And for slightly older kids, pedal boating around the loch and exploring the Loch Lomond Faerie Trail are ideal ways to spend the day.

small children in aquarium on an Easter breaks

The unforgettable setting of Loch Lomond

Loch Lomond, The Trossachs and Clyde Sea Lochs are increasingly popular due to their accessibility and the diversity of what the area offers.

With the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park and one of Scotland’s most iconic lochs, the area is full of unspoilt natural beauty but also only a short drive from cities such as Stirling and Glasgow.

For accommodation, choose from village inns, holiday parks, five star resorts, hotels, self-catering cottages and houses.

Book your visit to Loch Lomond today and enjoy an Easter break you and your family will never forget.

For even more information, visit the Love Loch Lomond website.

