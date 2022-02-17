MacCallum’s bar fire: Crews battle blaze at city centre bar in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews have spent an hour battling a blaze at an Inverness bar on Thursday morning.

Three fire appliances were deployed to MacCallum’s Bar on Union Street at around 9.30am following reports of a blaze at the premises.

A police spokeswoman has confirmed they are aware of the incident and officers remain at the scene to assist with traffic management as fire crews tackle the flames.

The street was cordoned off from Academy Street to Church Street for about an hour and a half, with officers seen taking off police tape at around 10.50am.

Smoke damage could be seen inside the bar. A window facing the street had also been broken.

As you may be aware we had a small fire in the pub this morning- thanks to the vigilance of locals and the amazing… Posted by MacCallums Bar Inverness on Thursday, 17 February 2022

On social media, however, bar bosses said the “amazing” response from the fire service has prevented any “serious damage” to the building.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We received reports of a fire at MacCallum’s Bar on Union Street in Inverness at 9.27am.

“Three appliances were sent to the scene. We received the stop message at 10.13am and crews left the scene at 10.45am.”

‘Amazing’ response from fire crews’

Staff at MacCallum’s Bar thanked locals and fire crews for their efforts on social media following the fire and announced the bar will reopen later in the day.

They wrote: “As you may be aware we had a small fire in the pub this morning – thanks to the vigilance of locals and the amazing response from Scottish Fire and Rescue, there has been no serious damage and we look forward to reopening later today.

“Thanks for all the messages of support.”