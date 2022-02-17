MacCallum’s bar fire: Crews battle blaze at city centre bar in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MacCallum’s bar fire: Crews battle blaze at city centre bar in Inverness

By Denny Andonova and Ross Hempseed
February 17, 2022, 10:28 am Updated: February 17, 2022, 2:28 pm
Fire crews were called to MacCallums Bar at around 9.30am. Picture by Sandy McCook / DCT Media.
Fire crews have spent an hour battling a blaze at an Inverness bar on Thursday morning.

Three fire appliances were deployed to MacCallum’s Bar on Union Street at around 9.30am following reports of a blaze at the premises.

A police spokeswoman has confirmed they are aware of the incident and officers remain at the scene to assist with traffic management as fire crews tackle the flames.

The street was cordoned off from Academy Street to Church Street for about an hour and a half, with officers seen taking off police tape at around 10.50am.

Smoke damage could be seen inside the bar. A window facing the street had also been broken.

As you may be aware we had a small fire in the pub this morning- thanks to the vigilance of locals and the amazing…

Posted by MacCallums Bar Inverness on Thursday, 17 February 2022

On social media, however, bar bosses said the “amazing” response from the fire service has prevented any “serious damage” to the building.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We received reports of a fire at MacCallum’s Bar on Union Street in Inverness at 9.27am.

“Three appliances were sent to the scene. We received the stop message at 10.13am and crews left the scene at 10.45am.”

‘Amazing’ response from fire crews’

Staff at MacCallum’s Bar thanked locals and fire crews for their efforts on social media following the fire and announced the bar will reopen later in the day.

They wrote: “As you may be aware we had a small fire in the pub this morning – thanks to the vigilance of locals and the amazing response from Scottish Fire and Rescue, there has been no serious damage and we look forward to reopening later today.

“Thanks for all the messages of support.”

