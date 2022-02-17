Ambulance service makes plea for community first responders to sign up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Ambulance service makes plea for community first responders to sign up

By Louise Glen
February 17, 2022, 10:37 am Updated: February 17, 2022, 11:53 am
Lesley MacLean is helping with a recruitment drive for community first responders on Skye.
A community first responder from the Isle of Skye is calling on others to help save lives in rural and island communities.

Lesley MacLean, from Waternish on Skye, has been speaking at a public meeting asking others to join up to be the first on the scene of medical emergencies.

Community first responders (CFRs) are volunteers who are trained by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Because of their training CFRs are able to attend to incidents such as cardiac arrests in the communities where they live or work.

The aim is to reach a potential life-threatening emergency in the first vital minutes before the ambulance crew arrives.

Volunteers are needed in Lochalsh and South Wester Ross

The Scottish Ambulance Service wants to encourage more people in Lochalsh and South West Ross to become a CFR.

One of those already a volunteer is CFR Lesley MacLean, who joined the Waternish CFR scheme in May 2016. She is now the coordinator of the group.

She said: “We live in a small community and hopefully the ambulance is not required too often.

Community first responders wanted on the Isle of Skye.

“While we are happy to respond to calls. It is also reassuring not to receive calls. As it means there is not a huge demand from people needing ambulances.”

Attending a number of jobs, she said CFRs are an invaluable link in the chain of survival.  The responders are able to provide early intervention, early CPR, early defibrillation, and post-resuscitation care.

She added: “We will only be called to an incident for which we have been trained.

“Generally, the calls we receive relate to cardiac or breathing issues.”

Anyone over the age of 18 with a full driving licence is eligible to apply.

‘Support your community’

As a result, she said: “It’s important to be able to provide support to your community.

“The local community have been fantastic in supporting us with fundraising to purchase training equipment.”

Ricky Laird, community resilience team leader in the north, said: “CFRs are highly valued by the Scottish Ambulance Service and are a dedicated and important asset to the communities they serve.”

Contact Richard.Laird@nhs.scot if you are interested in becoming a CFR.

