Probe as woman, 35, dies at Brechin flat

A police investigation is under way after a woman died at a flat in Brechin.
Officers were called to the property on River Street on Wednesday but the 35-year-old was pronounced dead.
Locals have told of seeing a police officer guarding the flat since.
Concern for a person
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were called to River Street, Brechin at around 12.40pm on Wednesday following a report of concern for a person.
“A 35-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and a reports will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”