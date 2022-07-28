Probe as woman, 35, dies at Brechin flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Probe as woman, 35, dies at Brechin flat

By Amie Flett
July 28, 2022, 12:05 pm
Police were called to River Street, Brechin. Image: Google
Police were called to River Street, Brechin. Image: Google

A police investigation is under way after a woman died at a flat in Brechin.

Officers were called to the property on River Street on Wednesday but the 35-year-old was pronounced dead.

Locals have told of seeing a police officer guarding the flat since.

Concern for a person

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were called to River Street, Brechin at around 12.40pm on Wednesday following a report of concern for a person.

“A 35-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and a reports will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from News

Street newsstand with saleswoman selling newspapers and magazines, man buying and woman reading fresh news.
Readers' Ombudsman: Charting the way forward to ensure trust in journalism
0
The Society Awards 2022 is set to take place in November.
Society Awards 2022 gets nod from Scottish Parliament
Scotland's single use plastic ban
Scotland's single-use plastics ban to finally take full effect next month
0
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – potty-mouthed school outburst and a hair-grabbing family fight
To go with story by Andrew Dykes. BP UK boss receives CBE in New Year Honours Picture shows; UK head of ?country and senior vice president for Europe Louise Kingham. -. Supplied by BP Date; Unknown; a94c65ef-f583-4e23-9ffd-5693fbe38b04
BP UK boss says windfall tax won’t affect North Sea investment plans
0
Many people have suffered from bus cancellations from first bus in Aberdeen in the last week. Supplied by Shutterstock.
Union chief warns Scotland's bus industry is 'in turmoil' amid claims pay can vary…
0
CR0036953. Pictured - Donna Maver has opened a new outlet of her popular Stonahaven refill shop, Replenish at Boxes at Chapelton scheme. Picture by Scott Baxter 20/07/2022
Stonehaven shop owner calls for 'refill revolution' as she launches new Chapelton outlet
0
The A87 road bridge above Loch Long in Dornie town in Scotland near the famous Eilean Donan Castle; Shutterstock ID 1627360123; purchase_order: ; job:
Boat skipper's driving was 'reckless', marine expert tells court
Is it illegal to kill seagulls?
Licence to cull: Is it illegal to kill nuisance seagulls?
1
Saxophonist Konrad Wiszniewski helped get the party started at The Society Awards in 2019.
New categories explained for The Society Awards 2022
0

More from The Press & Journal

Six of the climate campers staying in Aberdeen from July 28 to August 1. Clockwise from top left: Quan Nguyen, Mim Black, Nick Humphries, Bryce Goodall, Ish Price and Ben ó Ceallaigh.
Meet the Aberdeen climate campers pitching their tents in Torry
0
Aberdeen centre backs Liam Scales (4) and Anthony Stewart (5) during the 3-0 defeat of Raith Rovers.
Legend Russell Anderson confident rebuilt Aberdeen defence can be foundation for success
0
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds on the sidelines against Cove Rangers.
Every side will fancy their Championship chances, insists Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds
0
New Ross County signing William Akio Picture by Ross County FC.
William Akio facing early injury setback following Ross County debut
0
Residents did not want the care home to close. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Skye care home residents feel as though they are 'left in limbo' as Crossreach…
0
Police have closed of Summer Street in Aberdeen. Forensics and officers appear to be at the scene. Picture shows; Police have closed of Summer Street in Aberdeen. Forensics and officers appear to be at the scene. . Summer Street, Aberdeen . Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; 28/07/2022
Summer Street in Aberdeen cordoned off by police - after two men assaulted, police…
0