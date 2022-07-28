Ross County youngsters Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon join Montrose on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County youngsters Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon join Montrose on loan

By Andy Skinner
July 28, 2022, 12:19 pm
Matthew Wright celebrates after scoring a late equaliser against Rangers last season.
Ross County youngsters Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon have joined Montrose on season-long loan deals.

Wright and Mackinnon, who are both from the Isle of Lewis, will have the opportunity to test themselves in League One under the management of former Staggies player Stewart Petrie.

The Gable Endies finished third in the division last season, before losing out to Airdrieonians in the promotion play-offs.

Wright and Mackinnon, who are 19, both successfully spent the first half of last season on loan at Highland League club Brora Rangers, before being recalled by Staggies boss Malky Mackay in January.

Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County.

Forward Wright enjoyed a memorable moment in his first outing following his return, when he netted a late equaliser in the 3-3 draw with Rangers in Dingwall. He went on to make a further three substitute appearances before the end of the campaign.

Midfielder Mackinnon made his Premiership debut in the 3-1 win over St Johnstone in February, in the first of two substitute outings. He was handed his first start for the club in the final day 2-1 loss to Dundee United at Victoria Park.

Staggies boss Mackay is keen for both players to experience more senior football in Scottish football’s third-tier.

Mackay said: “This is the next step in the development of both Adam and Matthew. It is vitally important that we have a pathway for our talented young players to eventually pull on the Staggies jersey.

“Partner clubs are key to the development of our players and the Highland League and SPFL divisions are a great test for them.

“I would like to thank Stewart Petrie and the staff at Montrose for their professionalism in this process and look forward to watching both players test themselves in League One.”

