Ross County youngsters Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon join Montrose on loan

Ross County youngsters Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon have joined Montrose on season-long loan deals.

Wright and Mackinnon, who are both from the Isle of Lewis, will have the opportunity to test themselves in League One under the management of former Staggies player Stewart Petrie.

The Gable Endies finished third in the division last season, before losing out to Airdrieonians in the promotion play-offs.

Wright and Mackinnon, who are 19, both successfully spent the first half of last season on loan at Highland League club Brora Rangers, before being recalled by Staggies boss Malky Mackay in January.

Forward Wright enjoyed a memorable moment in his first outing following his return, when he netted a late equaliser in the 3-3 draw with Rangers in Dingwall. He went on to make a further three substitute appearances before the end of the campaign.

Midfielder Mackinnon made his Premiership debut in the 3-1 win over St Johnstone in February, in the first of two substitute outings. He was handed his first start for the club in the final day 2-1 loss to Dundee United at Victoria Park.

Staggies boss Mackay is keen for both players to experience more senior football in Scottish football’s third-tier.

Mackay said: “This is the next step in the development of both Adam and Matthew. It is vitally important that we have a pathway for our talented young players to eventually pull on the Staggies jersey.

“Partner clubs are key to the development of our players and the Highland League and SPFL divisions are a great test for them.

“I would like to thank Stewart Petrie and the staff at Montrose for their professionalism in this process and look forward to watching both players test themselves in League One.”