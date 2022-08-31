Munro bags Stateside sales and leasing deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Munro bags Stateside sales and leasing deal

By Norrie Hunter
August 31, 2022, 6:00 am
Munro 4x4 EV.
Munro 4x4 EV.

Scotland’s Munro EV has landed a new sales and leasing deal for its all-electric, all-terrain 4×4 production vehicle.

Munro and Wyre – an all-electric vehicle sales and leasing specialist handling US utility markets, oil field operations farming, forestry and mining – have signed a deal that secures exclusive rights for the sale and distribution of the Scottish-built EV in the US and Canada.

Over 3,000 vehicles will be built in East Kilbride for shipment to the USA by 2025 and it marks what could be the start of world-wide opportunities for the company.

North America a “key market”

Munro CEO Russ Peterson said: “North America is a key growth market for Munro, and we’re pleased to be able to partner with Wyre to realise our ambitions ahead of our original timeline.

“We’re dedicating half of our 2023 production to left-hand-drive Munro vehicles developed specifically for the US market, which Wyre will deliver to customers throughout the year.

“This opportunity demonstrates that Munro has the potential to be a global player in the automotive industry, with a product that is clearly desirable around the world.”

Scaling the Munro: Scotland’s first 4×4 EV

A back-to-basics off-roader

The deal is seen as significant for Wyre as it establishes what UK managing director Rebecca Hansen describes as “a new and substantially important foothold” for its operations in the UK and US electric vehicle sales and leasing markets.

She said: “We see the Munro 4×4 EV as a serious and compelling opportunity for a wide range of our customers across the USA, and one which will see us go from an initial order book of 50 vehicles next year to 500 in 2024 and around 2,500 in 2025.

“This an important win for us. The US is a massive market for this type of serious off-roader which Munro Vehicles intend to service by establishing facilities in the States.”

The Munro 4×4 is a truly unique concept, bringing together the latest EV and off-road technologies

Munro’s design, development and manufacturing operations was originally set up by young entrepreneurs Russ Peterson and Ross Anderson at their base in Dalmarnock.

They recently opened an assembly operation in nearby East Kilbride ready for full scale production to begin.

Munro Vehicles aims to fill a gap in the market for a back-to-basics electric off-roader. Once the production line is at full capacity, Munro expects to meet demand of up to 5,000 vehicles per year by 2030.

It is expected that eventually, should sales exceed factory capacity in Glasgow, some completely knocked down (CKD) vehicle kits could be shipped to the United States for assembly.

Jen Walls, director of the Electric Vehicle Association Scotland, said: “The Munro 4×4 is a truly unique concept, bringing together the latest EV and off-road technologies. It’s simply an amazing vehicle and I’m sure the company can look forward to a high level of world sales success.”

Off the beaten track in magnificent machines

