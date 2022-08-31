Man trashed ex’s flat after finding her with his brother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man trashed ex’s flat after finding her with his brother

By Danny McKay
August 31, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 31, 2022, 8:21 am
Angus Duncan.
Angus Duncan.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

Angus Duncan.
Drunk with a grudge trashed hotel bar and challenged guests to a fight
Angus Duncan.
Drunken former squaddie went on racist tirade against Latvian women in Aberdeen
Angus Duncan.
Lorry loader that killed nursery teacher was 'not maintained to a high standard'
Angus Duncan.
Victims of serial rapist tell of relief after seeing sex predator jailed
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Woman accused of drugging and choking man in his sleep to be held at…
Angus Duncan.
Nursing graduate stalked man by playing Cliff Richard song through letterbox
Angus Duncan.
Repeat domestic abuser slapped partner at wedding after trying wine for first time
Angus Duncan.
Nursery teacher died after being struck by lorry's extended stabiliser leg
Angus Duncan.
Serial thief stole £800 from kindly pensioner who agreed to give her lift to…
Angus Duncan.
Thief used stolen car to carry out two-day crime spree

More from Press and Journal

Angus Duncan.
Man punched in head 'several times' near Inverness cemetery
Angus Duncan.
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0
Angus Duncan.
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts
Angus Duncan.
North-east produce secret to success for Mackie's as fruity ice cream sales double
0
Angus Duncan.
Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community…
0
Angus Duncan.
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0