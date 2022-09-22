Councillors clash in ill-tempered debate on cost of living cash and budget woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Councillors clash in ill-tempered debate on cost of living cash and budget woes

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
September 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Alasdair Christie
Alasdair Christie, Leader of the Opposition in the Highland Council. Pic: Sandy McCook.

Tempers became frayed as Highland councillors struggled to agree how best to help hard-hit families while setting its own house in order.

Part of the problem was the expansive nature of the tabled proposals on the financial crisis.

The council administration sought to do two things at once. Firstly, to outline a range of measures to help people struggling with the cost of living.

Secondly, to sketch out a transformative vision to close a budget gap expected to reach £40.9m per year.

However, the plans drew a barrage of criticism from across the chamber – and from some Highland service providers.

Too fast or too slow?

The Liberal Democrat opposition suggested the paper had been flung together in a rush, while the Tories said the council wasn’t moving  swiftly enough.

Budget leader Derek Louden sounded bewildered as he observed the council was being accused of going too slowly and too quickly. “We’d have considerable difficulty pleasing both parties,” he said.

Budget leader Derek Louden is trying to balance budget cuts with cost of living support. Picture by SANDY McCOOK

At the crux of the argument is how can the council realistically address the cost of living crisis?

The SNP administration ultimately won the day, its proposals defeating a lengthy amendment from the Liberal Democrats.

This allows the council to press ahead with plans to give £145 to the poorest households, provide free school meals every day of the school holidays and award grants to community groups and FareShare.

Nobody was arguing against those plans. But the Lib Dems want the council to do more.

An amendment tabled by councillors Alasdair Christie and David Gregg asked the authority to explore possible ‘heat hubs’ in council buildings and arrange local cost of living summits.

It also called for the council to review its food waste strategy, help people wishing to donate benefits they don’t need, and coordinate the distribution of warm clothes.

There were frustrated exchanges across the chamber, with the administration and the opposition accusing one another of not having allowed sufficient time to fully review the plans.

Labour councillor Andrew MacKintosh said he feared members would unintentionally agree to something “buried in the belly of the report”.

In a stinging speech, Mr MacKintosh branded both governments and the council administration a “failure”.

He said Highland Council could have started working on cost of living proposals in May instead of waiting until nearly October to outline help.

Instead, he said, “the administration spends most of its time giving posts to its friends”.

Concerns for Highland early learning centres

While the administration and council chief Donna Manson spoke in warm terms about “collaboration”, Mr MacKintosh said this is a ruse for sharing responsibility.

He fears this responsibility would include redundancies and service cuts as the council struggles to balance its books.

Mr Christie raised similar concerns: “The chief executive said no redundancies is the ambition and Derek Louden said they will protect jobs where possible. These are shifting sands, and I say this to highlight how serious it is.”

Mr Christie pointed out that while the council says it will reduce headcount through natural turnover, 33 deleted posts would save £1m.

Therefore, closing the budget gap would cost hundreds of jobs. He challenged the administration to “work carefully, not away in smoke filled rooms”.

Highland early learning centres have written to councillors saying they can’t operate on current rates.

Other members across the chamber spoke about their fears for early learning centres (ELCs). Councillors told the chamber they were inundated with emails from Highland nurseries saying they can’t make ends meet.

While the council previously gave a rates uplift to ELC providers, the tabled proposals don’t make the same commitment.

Councillor Helen Crawford said: “This sector has appealed to us saying ‘we can’t operate, we will have to close our doors’. This merits full and transparent information.”

However, education chairman John Finlayson said the council has to be realistic. “Context is everything,” he said. “We can’t commit to further uplifts due to the current financial crisis. Life is tough for everyone and we would be foolish to make commitments we can’t afford.”

‘A whole new definition of nonsense’

The Liberal Democrat amendment asked the council to effectively defer a decision on the ELC as well as devolved school management budgets until next month. This was alongside its changes to the cost of living plans.

Highland Council’s cost of living support plans passed in a vote today.

SNP councillor Ken Gowans accused the opposition of presenting its Highland cost of living proposals too late. “It’s easy to put forward amendments to grab a headline that would actually deliver limited value,” he said.

Mr Christie hit back, stating that Mr Gowans had coined “a whole new definition of nonsense”.

“Anyone who votes for these proposals is letting people down and is not serious about addressing this crisis,” he said.

Derek Louden attempted to end the debate on a conciliatory note. He praised members for the passion shown in the debate and promised to “do better” in collaborating cross party.

His take-away: “We need to get funding into the hands of the people who need it.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated new Facebook page HERE

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from News

To go with story by Findlay Mair. Gallery of children's pictures of the Queen Picture shows; Featured image for children's pictures of the Queen. N/a. Supplied by Design team + Readers Date; Unknown
GALLERY: The Queen through the eyes of children - your little ones' drawings of…
0
Post Thumbnail
Andrew Martin: Mighty Mach-e still holds Mustang DNA
0
Highland councillors paid tribute to The Queen at a meeting of full council today.
Highland Council observes minute's silence and shares moving tributes to the Queen
0
News archives contribute significantly to the public’s access to information about past events and contemporary history. This is generally a weighty factor in favour of not erasing personal data.
Readers' Ombudsman: The rights - and wrongs - of being forgotten
0
Kia survey: UK drivers are switching driving style as they tighten their belts.
Motorists switch driving style to cope with cost-of-living crisis
0
Researchers plan to make recommendations to uniform grants to safeguard Scottish children's right to education.
Improvements to school clothing grant needed say Aberdeen university researchers
0
The late Queen is borne on a gun carriage to Westminster Abbey.
Simplicity and lament on the Queen's final journey
Former Britannia chief chef Jeff Hughes. Photo: Lesley Martin/PA
Queen ‘made you feel at home’, says chef of Royal Yacht Britannia
Hosts Golspie Sutherland and visitors Clach A observe a minute's silence in respect of the Queen before kick-off.
Clach starlets stun Golspie Sutherland to book semi-final spot in Football Times Cup
0
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – an abusive fashion shop boss and a paedophile's doorstep confrontation

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Kieran Tierney during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.
Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in…
0
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Original planning permission was refused earlier this year.
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
Catherine Graham is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.
Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend
0
Courtney Ferguson and Trevor Botwood at the Ben Nevis summit. Supplied by Courtney Ferguson/NHS Lothian/PA.
Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there
0
Thrilling world of Arenacross is roaring towards P&J Live.
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0

Editor's Picks