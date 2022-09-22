Conor Gethins says he would love to become Nairn County manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Conor Gethins says he would love to become Nairn County manager

By Callum Law
September 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Conor Gethins says he would like to become Nairn County manager
Conor Gethins says he would like to become Nairn County manager

Conor Gethins says he would like to succeed Ronnie Sharp as Nairn County manager.

Gethins has been appointed caretaker player-manager after Sharp and assistant Michael Rae left Station Park on Wednesday.

The Wee County are inviting applications for the role and Gethins, the second top scorer in the club’s history, has revealed his interest.

The 38-year-old striker said: “I love the club and the job would interest me, I’m not going to beat about the bush.

“I’ve done my coaching badges for a reason, it’s something I want to get into.

“I’ve been in Scotland since I was 15, this is my 24th season and coaching or management is the next stage and why not do it at a club you really love?

“Right now we’re second bottom of the league and that’s not acceptable for Nairn County.

“We’ve got some good players, an amazing board and great facilities, so there will be so many applications for this job.

“I would love to take the job – I’m at the stage where I’m not going to play for much longer, so I would like to do it.”

Thanks to former boss

Gethins was sad to see Sharp leave Nairn.

He rebuilt County after taking over in the summer of 2016 and brought the Irishman back to the club from Formartine United last summer.

Gethins added: “I phoned Ronnie on Wednesday to tell him I’d been approached to take over the team for the next couple of games.

“And also to thank him because he took me back to Nairn at 37 years old and he believed I could help the team and make the team better.

Ronnie Sharp left Nairn County on Wednesday.

“Not many managers would do that and I wanted to thank him because he’s been so good with me.

“If I needed to sit out training, it wasn’t a problem, and we spoke a lot about the team during the week because I had ideas and he had ideas.

“Sometimes we wouldn’t agree, but it was always good to discuss things with him, because we both love Nairn, so I wanted to thank him.”

Hard work required

Nairn don’t have a game this weekend, but have yet to win in nine fixtures in all competitions this season.

Gethins has called on the players to take responsibility moving forward.

He said: “The most important thing is that we need to work hard and get that installed back in the team.

“Nairn were always renowned for being really hard-working and not giving teams time on the ball.

“We need to get back to that and sometimes when a manager leaves teams will find another gear because they’re trying to impress the new boss.

“I’m sure there will be plenty of people watching our games who will be interested in the job.

“It’s up to the players, because the manager puts in the work all week to set us up, as Ronnie did, but once the whistle goes there’s nothing more the manager can do in terms of work-rate and application from the players.

“That has to come from the players and they need to take control on the park.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Conor Gethins says he would like to become Nairn County manager
Ronnie Sharp steps down as Nairn County manager with Conor Gethins in caretaker role
0
Conor Gethins says he would like to become Nairn County manager
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Buckie Thistle's Sam Morrison reveals his love of Carlos…
0
Conor Gethins says he would like to become Nairn County manager
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Meet The Chuff-Chuffs: Inverurie Locos super-fans
0
Conor Gethins says he would like to become Nairn County manager
Wick's Gordon MacNab has goal target after Scottish Cup strike
Conor Gethins says he would like to become Nairn County manager
ANALYSIS: Is it becoming harder for Highland League clubs in the Scottish Cup?
0
Conor Gethins says he would like to become Nairn County manager
'It's our equivalent of a European tie': Garry Farquhar looks forward to Buckie's clash…
Conor Gethins says he would like to become Nairn County manager
Highland League streaming returns during international breaks
Conor Gethins says he would like to become Nairn County manager
Brora Rangers want to add goalkeeper after serious injury to club number one Joe…
0
Conor Gethins says he would like to become Nairn County manager
WATCH: Highland League Weekly Scottish Cup special - Behind-the-scenes at Deveronvale v East Kilbride,…
0
Conor Gethins says he would like to become Nairn County manager
Callum Law: Magic of the cup vanished for Huntly

More from Press and Journal

Conor Gethins says he would like to become Nairn County manager
Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in…
0
Conor Gethins says he would like to become Nairn County manager
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Conor Gethins says he would like to become Nairn County manager
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
Conor Gethins says he would like to become Nairn County manager
Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend
0
Conor Gethins says he would like to become Nairn County manager
Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there
0
Conor Gethins says he would like to become Nairn County manager
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0

Editor's Picks