Smiles all around as hundreds pose for our cameras at first day of Nescol graduations By Jamie Ross October 4, 2022, 5:56 pm Updated: October 5, 2022, 8:06 am 0 comments Maria Maruaga celebrates her success. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen Aberdeen College college Gallery graduation nescol Picture gallery Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from News Causing a stink in Boat of Garten: Councillors reluctantly agree changes to waste treatment… Scotland is a nation of storytellers Investigation launched after early morning blaze at house in Tain Weekend court roll – a pupil-slapping teacher and a drug-dealing boxer North Scots recall how they feared nuclear war during the Cuban missile crisis 60… Roads concerns overshadow optimism at consultation on multi-million-pound Aberdeen beach plans All you need to know about electric vehicle jargon Weekend court roll – a sex tape leaker and a seagull stamper Most electric car owners unhappy with public charging infrastructure, says survey 5 reasons why deer management is important for Scotland's future Most Read 1 A cracking apple pie, afternoon tea and loyal customers: How a Fraserburgh tearoom was… 2 Drink-driver confronted by members of public was almost SEVEN times limit 3 Carer took and shared photos of nursing home residents naked and using toilet 4 Aberdeen clubber’s vicious revenge attack on man who tried to calm late-night disturbance 5 Sir Jim Walker on profits, costs and the former goalie now at the helm… 6 Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand 7 Shell boss has ‘flung open a door on windfall tax’ 8 Renee MacRae killer Bill MacDowell intends to appeal his murder conviction, his lawyer confirms 9 Readers react: Union Street designs spark calls for Captain Scarlet to stave off alien… 10 ‘Immature’ driver raced through school zone and lost control of car More from Press and Journal Aberdeenshire coach recognised for 'long-standing commitment' to making swimming accessible for children with disabilities Scapa Distillery seeks increase in alcohol sales as new tasting room and terrace take… Aberdeen Women to face Glasgow Women at Pittodrie as part of Scottish Women and… Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half Man in hospital with serious injuries following A96 crash between van and tractor near… Extinction Rebellion holds 'die in' at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and… Editor's Picks Extreme NHS Grampian pressures forces Aberdeenshire man, 70, to endure eight-hour wait to help hernia agony Was this the real reason the Highlands was chosen as a Star Wars location? ‘It’s hardly St Giles’ Cathedral’: Councillors defy planners and allow modern revamp of Grantown-on-Spey church Teacher strikes move step closer with all Scottish councils given formal notice of EIS ballot Shell boss has ‘flung open a door on windfall tax’ Mum banned from road after ‘ill-judged’ overtake leads to frightening near-miss with HGV
Conversation