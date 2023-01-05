NFU Scotland hustings planned for this month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Farmers and crofters will have the opportunity to hear from the three candidates running for NFU Scotland’s (NFUS) two vice-presidential roles at a series of hustings this month.

The farming union has already confirmed that current president Martin Kennedy, who has served two years as president, will be re-elected for another two years if approved by the NFUS council at the organisation’s annual meeting in Glasgow in February.

Current vice-presidents Andrew Connon, who farms in Aberdeenshire, and Robin Traquair, who farms in Midlothian, are both in the running for the positions, as well as Alasdair Macnab, who farms in Ross-shire, and is legal and technical committee chair for NFUS.

All three candidates will argue the case for their election at 10 hustings meetings held across Scotland, starting in Ayrshire on January 11.

The north-east event takes place on January 18 at Lochter Activity Centre, Oldmeldrum, at 7pm, while the east central region will host a meeting at St Johnstone Football Club, Perth, on January 19, at 7pm.

In the Highlands and Islands, the Dingwall event is planned for January 23 at Dingwall Mart, at 7pm, and the Orkney meeting takes place on January 24 at The Neuk, Albert Hotel, Kirkwall, at 7.30pm.

The Shetland event will take place at the Shetland Hotel, Lerwick, on January 25, at 7pm.

Andrew Connon, who runs a commercial sheep flock with his family at North Quilquox, near Ellon, said he has worked hard to get round the regions throughout Scotland and engage with the membership across all sectors during his two-year term.

“I have taken ownership of some major issues and if re-elected, I have a lot to offer in continuing to lobby, challenge and defend our fantastic industry during a time of multiple challenge,” he said.

Pedigree Limousin breeder Alasdair Macnab, said: “I want to put something back into an industry and community that I’ve been involved in all my life. With my background, I bring a fresh approach and outlook to the challenges we face and aim to make a difference.”

NFUS president Martin Kennedy, said it is an extremely uncertain time for Scottish agriculture and said there has never been a more important time to attend these hustings.