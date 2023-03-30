Highland Council under fire for having no services for sexually abused children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Highland Council under fire for having no services for sexually abused children

One third sector boss said child abuse is as common as asthma in Highland.

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
Highland Council and NHS Highland admitted they have no service in place for children who have suffered sexual abuse. Image: Shutterstock
Highland Council and NHS Highland admitted they have no service in place for children who have suffered sexual abuse. Image: Shutterstock

Highland Council faced criticism for the lack of sexual abuse support for children.

The council promised to consider the issue at a future meeting.

But Mhairi Wyllie, chief officer of Highland third sector partnership, said she’s been raising this same concern for five years.

Ms Wyllie said support for sexually abused children is a statutory service, but it’s completely absent in Highland.

She voiced frustration at a lack of progress, saying she’s “sick” of having to raise concerns about this issue.

Ms Wyllie made the remarks at a joint monitoring committee between NHS Highland and Highland Council this week.

Referencing a council report into children’s services, she said:

“I still don’t understand where we’re at with services for children who have been sexually abused in Highland. To the best of my knowledge there is no service in place, and we’re heading into our fifth year of lack of provision of a statutory service.”

‘Sorry, not sorry’

Ms Wyllie claimed that child sexual abuse is “as common as asthma” in Highland communities. She said she works with a service for people in custody, and all 300 individuals who recently used the service have experienced some kind of sexual abuse in their childhood.

Ms Wyllie said that without services to support them, the NHS and council is simply “paving a waiting list for the future”.

“This is unacceptable,” she said. “Despite my raising it [in this committee] on at least four occasions, I still haven’t had any assurance that it is being taken forward and will be put in place.”

She added: “I’m sorry about raising it again – but I’m not really, actually.”

‘Get it off the agenda and set up the service’

Highland Council’s children’s services manager Ian Kyle confirmed that while the issue has been raised, the service is not up and running.

Highland Council and NHS Highland do not currently have a dedicated support services for children who have experienced sexual abuse. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

“It has been a conversation point at a number of forums, including the child protection committee,” said Mr Kyle. “What I will do is put it on the agenda for the next integrated  children’s services planning board.

“I think that’s where it should be discussed, and to date we have not discussed it.”

Mr Kyle told the committee the integrated services board has focused on drawing up its strategy during the Covid years, but will now have a fuller discussion about child abuse services.

Ms Wyllie accepted this suggestion, but asked the committee why they do not share her frustration at the slow pace.

“My concern is how we get it off the agenda of a committee, to actually having a service,” she said. “This is five years.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from News

Police have appealed for witnesses (PA)
Man who died in Angus crash ‘a beautiful soul deeply loved by all who…
Gwyneth Paltrow in court (Rick Bowmer/AP)
Gwyneth Paltrow ‘not a liar’ but she is wrong about ski crash, jurors told
A woman wipes away tears as she visits a memorial at the entrance to the Covenant School (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tapes of 911 calls made as school shooting attack was in progress are released
John Kirby revealed the details of the alleged deal between Russia and North Korea (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Russia aiming to trade food for weapons from North Korea, says White House
Charles Bronson, appearing via video link from HMP Woodhill (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Bronson’s ‘son’ says they faked relationship for six years in publicity stunt
Dorset Wildlife Trust expressed concerns that the oil leak has not been contained (Ben Birchall/PA)
Concerns raised that Poole Harbour oil leak still poses ‘significant threat’
Duke of Sussex, Baroness Lawrence and Sir Elton John all attended the Royal Courts of Justice (PA)
Harry faces wait for ruling over High Court privacy claim against Mail publisher
A visitor admires the title piece All The Flowers Are For Me by Anila Quayyum Agha, a large, suspended steel cube casting shadow patterns across the walls, at a preview for All The Flowers Are For Me and Plants Of The Qur’an, two new exhibitions at Shirley Sherwood Gallery of Botanical Art, at Kew Gardens in Richmond, south west London. (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Kew Gardens to host exhibitions exploring Islamic culture
Highland Council and NHS Highland admitted they have no service in place for children who have suffered sexual abuse. Image: Shutterstock
Moy Country Fair to return this summer to celebrate the traditions of rural communities
Nursery staff are protesting over proposed pay cuts (Emma Lawson/PA)
Nursery workers facing £6,000 pay cuts protest as some fear losing their homes

Most Read

1
Highland Council and NHS Highland admitted they have no service in place for children who have suffered sexual abuse. Image: Shutterstock
Inverness street cordoned off by emergency services after woman taken to hospital
2
Scottish baby names 2022 illustration with letters and baby
Rubix, Pacesetter and Cosanostra: The full list of Scottish baby names used in 2022…
3
Highland Council and NHS Highland admitted they have no service in place for children who have suffered sexual abuse. Image: Shutterstock
Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation
4
Highland Council and NHS Highland admitted they have no service in place for children who have suffered sexual abuse. Image: Shutterstock
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
5
Highland Council and NHS Highland admitted they have no service in place for children who have suffered sexual abuse. Image: Shutterstock
Muir of Ord’s new Co-op sold for more than £1.25 million
6
Highland Council and NHS Highland admitted they have no service in place for children who have suffered sexual abuse. Image: Shutterstock
Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police
7
Highland Council and NHS Highland admitted they have no service in place for children who have suffered sexual abuse. Image: Shutterstock
Ellon troublemaker wrote ‘kill all police’ in his own excrement and blood
8
Highland Council and NHS Highland admitted they have no service in place for children who have suffered sexual abuse. Image: Shutterstock
Big Mannys’ Pizza strikes deal to open franchise in Inverurie
9
Highland Council and NHS Highland admitted they have no service in place for children who have suffered sexual abuse. Image: Shutterstock
After buying a hall for £1, this Nairn charity has its eye on some…
10
Highland Council and NHS Highland admitted they have no service in place for children who have suffered sexual abuse. Image: Shutterstock
Euan McColm: A rocky start for a first minister with a lot to prove

More from Press and Journal

Highland Council and NHS Highland admitted they have no service in place for children who have suffered sexual abuse. Image: Shutterstock
North Sea firms ‘disappointed’ over lack of windfall tax concessions
Highland Council and NHS Highland admitted they have no service in place for children who have suffered sexual abuse. Image: Shutterstock
Concerns raised as Westhill hotel set to receive 173 male refugees
3
Corran Ferry
Corran Ferry: Residents told it could be 'up to six months before two vessels'…
Highland Council and NHS Highland admitted they have no service in place for children who have suffered sexual abuse. Image: Shutterstock
Ballater's former Rothesay Rooms to open as 40-cover seafood restaurant and fishmonger Fish Shop
Highland Council and NHS Highland admitted they have no service in place for children who have suffered sexual abuse. Image: Shutterstock
Cascada star Natalie Horler promises 'high energy, fun night' when the chart-toppers perform in…
Highland Council and NHS Highland admitted they have no service in place for children who have suffered sexual abuse. Image: Shutterstock
Highland motorist creates special poster to warn drivers of Skye potholes
Highland Council and NHS Highland admitted they have no service in place for children who have suffered sexual abuse. Image: Shutterstock
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban has fresh focus after almost five months on sidelines
Highland Council and NHS Highland admitted they have no service in place for children who have suffered sexual abuse. Image: Shutterstock
Shinty: Injury setbacks for Kyles Athletic and Lochaber
Highland Council and NHS Highland admitted they have no service in place for children who have suffered sexual abuse. Image: Shutterstock
Drink-driver caught after police follow snowy footprints from abandoned car
Highland Council and NHS Highland admitted they have no service in place for children who have suffered sexual abuse. Image: Shutterstock
Paula Holland will take on leadership of KPMG Aberdeen office as Martin Findlay retires

Editor's Picks

Most Commented