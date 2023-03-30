Pupil attendance rates in Orkney schools have dropped 4.6% since the pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Pupil attendance rates in Orkney schools have dropped 4.6% since the pandemic

Sickness absence and anxiety are thought to be responsible for the drop.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney schools
Kirkwall Grammar School. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson

The level of pupil absence being seen in Orkney’s schools has risen since the pandemic.

Prior to the outbreak of Covid, in 2018 and 2019, Orkney was above the average for pupil attendance across its primary and secondary schools.

It had a 95.6% attendance rate.

However, this has dropped to 91%. This brings Orkney’s schools in line with the Scottish average, according to council officers.

Councillors received the updated figures during a meeting of the council’s Education, Leisure, and Housing Committee.

While viewing a report on updated guidance for monitoring and tracking attendance in schools, they were told this is thought to be down to increased sickness absence as well as some “pupil and parent anxiety”.

The council’s service manager for support for learning and inclusion Steve Arnold presented the figures.

‘Covid hangover’

He said studies have shown that a pupil missing four weeks over a year is linked to “lower levels of attainment, peer relationships, emotional and behavioural difficulties, poor employment opportunities, and involvement in offending behaviour.”

Mr Arnold said the council’s service is currently monitoring attendance monthly.

Peter Diamond, the council’s Head of Education, said there remains a “covid hangover” within schools.

He said some of the drop in attendance may come from a situation where pupils are aware of how sick they are feeling or looking, and are abiding by advice to stay away from their peer group if they are ill.

Councillor John Ross Scott asked if pupils’ parents or carers knew about pupil absences.

He asked: “Do we know how many parents are aware of their youngsters’ movements during the school day if they are not attending school?”

Mr Arnold said: “The occurrence of children being absent without prior notification from parents has decreased markedly.

“The instances of children being absent from school when the parents haven’t realised they’re absent is extremely rare.”

Mr Scott also asked if there was a problem caused by parents deciding to take their children on holiday.

Service expect there has been a rise in homeschooling

Mr Arnold said there has been “a history” of parents choosing to take holidays during term time.

However, he said there is clear guidance around approving this from Education Scotland, which restricts it.

Exceptions include parents that can’t take holidays during school holidays, such as those in military service, or for cultural experiences.

Mr Arnold said it was “very, very rare” that holidays would be approved for term time. However, it does still happen.

Religious representative on the ELH committee, Rev Fraser Macnaughton, asked about the impact of homeschooling on attendance.

Homeschooling increase

He was told that following the closing of Orkney’s schools during lockdown, some families chose to continue with homeschooling.

Mr Arnold said: “Nationally, there has been a rise in families choosing to home-educate.”

For Orkney, he said he couldn’t comment specifically but would expect there has been an increase.

However, Mr Arnold noted that children being home-educated do not affect attendance figures.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Moy Country Fair will return to Moy Estate in August. Image: Moy Country Fair.
Moy Country Fair to return this summer to celebrate the traditions of rural communities
Corran Ferry
Corran Ferry: Residents told it could be 'up to six months before two vessels'…
Sam Bilner from Plockton has created a new poster to help locals, visitors and tourists during their time in Skye. Image: Sam Bilner.
Highland motorist creates special poster to warn drivers of Skye potholes
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police
Clay Walker at Barcaldine Castle with manageress Veronica MacKenzie. Image: Barcaldine Castle, DCT Design Team.
American country music star Clay Walker takes a break in Argyll
Alistair Carmichael MP. Image: Shutterstock.
Russian boat spotted in waters around Shetland
Ben Wyvis & Glen Glass in the Highlands of Scotland; Shutterstock ID 237192106; purchase_order: ; job:
Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation
MV Hebrides ferry leaving Uig.
CalMac ferry MV Hebrides returns to the open seas following engine room fire
Peat and Diesel headline Friday night at HebCelt.
HebCelt festival: In-demand day tickets go on sale for summer event
Green Hive volunteers on a beach clean at Nairn.
After buying a hall for £1, this Nairn charity has its eye on some…

Most Read

1
Academy Street closed off by emergency services. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverness street cordoned off by emergency services after woman taken to hospital
2
Scottish baby names 2022 illustration with letters and baby
Rubix, Pacesetter and Cosanostra: The full list of Scottish baby names used in 2022…
3
Ben Wyvis & Glen Glass in the Highlands of Scotland; Shutterstock ID 237192106; purchase_order: ; job:
Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation
4
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
5
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New owner for Muir of Ord Co-op Picture shows; Artist's impression of Muir of Ord Co-op. n/a. Supplied by DM Hall Date; Unknown
Muir of Ord’s new Co-op sold for more than £1.25 million
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police
7
Connor Burnett outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Ellon troublemaker wrote ‘kill all police’ in his own excrement and blood
8
Big Mannys' Pizza is opening a franchise in Inverurie. Picture shows left to right: Philip Adams, Murray Morrison, Ashley Adams, Glen Morrison and Calum Wright. Inverurie. Image: Engage PR
Big Mannys’ Pizza strikes deal to open franchise in Inverurie
9
Green Hive volunteers on a beach clean at Nairn.
After buying a hall for £1, this Nairn charity has its eye on some…
10
Newly elected First Minister Humza Yousaf during First Minster's Questions (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: A rocky start for a first minister with a lot to prove

More from Press and Journal

Harbour Energy's Britannia bridge-linked platform
North Sea firms ‘disappointed’ over lack of windfall tax concessions
Hampton by Hilton hotel in Westhill will house the refugees. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Concerns raised as Westhill hotel set to receive 173 male refugees
3
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Ballater to welcome 40-cover seafood restaurant and fishmongers the Fish Shop Picture shows; FISH SHOP in Ballater. Ballater. Supplied by Lotus | FISH SHOP Date; Unknown
Ballater's former Rothesay Rooms to open as 40-cover seafood restaurant and fishmonger Fish Shop
Cascada singer Natalie Horler. Photo by Kordula Kohlschmitt
Cascada star Natalie Horler promises 'high energy, fun night' when the chart-toppers perform in…
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban was back in action for his side last week against East Fife. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban has fresh focus after almost five months on sidelines
Euan MacCormick (Beauly) with Innes Macdonald (Kyles). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Injury setbacks for Kyles Athletic and Lochaber
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Drink-driver caught after police follow snowy footprints from abandoned car
Paula Holland is to lead the KPMG Aberdeen office. Image: KPMG
Paula Holland will take on leadership of KPMG Aberdeen office as Martin Findlay retires
Robert Whyte leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Meat thief with 20 cans-a-day lager habit assaulted Lidl worker
The school will work in partnership to deliver a new art project. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
'The young people at Northfield are incredible': Council seizing opportunity for much-needed change

Editor's Picks

Most Commented