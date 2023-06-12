Russell Anderson: Are you confused by pensions and taxes?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russell Anderson: Are you confused by pensions and taxes?

The Aberdeen FC legend and money expert explains recent policy changes and what they may mean for you.

By Russell Anderson
Russell Anderson.
Russell Anderson, of Aberdein Considine. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

The topics of taxes and pensions are never easy to understand at the best of times.

They become even more confusing when the UK Government decides to chop and change things as it does from time to time.

Last year saw Westminster introduce a mini-Budget, which arguably proved fairly damaging to the economy, as well as it happens to the then prime minister, Liz Truss, and her chancellor.

Former prime minister Liz Truss.
Former prime minister Liz Truss. Image: Shutterstock

The mini-Budget was swiftly followed by a new PM and chancellor introducing their own fiscal plan, mainly to fix the first one.

Two main policy changes will be of particular interest to high earners or those with large pension pots already.

Firstly, the chancellor announced the annual pension allowance would be increased to from £40,000 to £60,000.

You can carry unused allowances from the three previous tax years.”

Contributions to a pension attract tax relief at the highest marginal rate. For anyone with an inheritance tax issue, it is undoubtedly beneficial to maximise contributions.

It is also important to be aware you can carry unused allowances from the three previous tax years.

So, if you haven’t done so already, it is definitely worth checking right back to 2019-20 if your 2022-23 allowance is fully used up.

Furthermore, tax thresholds have also reduced – which means making pension contributions is the perfect option to reduce your taxable income.

Lower bar for high earners

The highest rate of income tax in Scotland now starts at £125,140 and you lose your personal allowance with earnings of more than £100,000. There is an equivalent tax rate of around 60% at this level.

At this stage, some serious and well-thought-through tax planning can play an important role.

The second major policy change was the removal of the charge for breaching the pension lifetime allowance, which itself is due to be abolished by the 2024-25 tax year.

The reasons behind these changes were widely speculated but whatever the intentions we know it will have an impact for anybody with a large pension pot. Indeed, it brings pensions back into play for many people.

As a consequence of the changes, pension contributions are beneficial once more as they can be made without worrying about a punitive tax charge. It can also be a valuable way to shield funds from inheritance tax.

Don’t be caught out

Taxes and pensions are complicated, and it can be very easy to either fall foul of HM Revenue and Customs or even miss out financially.

It goes without saying that if you do not deal with tax matters on a daily basis and are not a professional in this area, it could well be a wise move to seek advice from someone who is. An independent financial adviser can provide the necessary expertise and guidance to ensure you are meeting your obligations and also making the most of your hard-earned cash.

Russell Anderson,  is an independent financial adviser at Aberdeen-based law firm Aberdein Considine.

