Reassurances given over pupil safety at Forres Academy

Parts of the school closed when RAAC concrete was found in the building.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Exterior view of Forres Academy.
Reassurances have been given that Forres Academy is safe to reopen to pupils and staff. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Reassurances have been given over the safety of pupils and staff returning to Forres Academy.

Parts of the school closed when RAAC concrete was found in the building.

However, the secondary shut to pupils and staff last week after structural engineers discovered the problem was greater than first anticipated.

Lessons moved online on Thursday.

And the school will remain closed until Wednesday to allow meetings to take place between council officers, staff and the parent council.

Forbearance

At a meeting of Moray Council’s education committee on Tuesday, leader Kathleen Robertson thanked staff, parents and pupils for their “forbearance”.

And she praised officers in the education department for their efforts.

Ms Robertson said: “This is something that really had to be managed at pace.”

The first floor of the secondary and two smaller areas on the ground floor are completely closed off.

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

However, structural engineers Fairhurst have given reassurances the building is safe. And continual assessments are are being carried out to monitor the structure.

Speaking after the meeting Ms Robertson said: “I can understand the anxiety of parents, pupils and staff during this difficult situation that has developed rapidly.

“But we have now received advice that the building is definitely safe to reopen.

“We want to be doing the minimal amount of work possible in the likelihood that the school is going to be replaced.

Forres Academy safe to reopen

“But of course our main concern is the safety of our pupils and staff.”

The council is progressing an outline business plan to replace Forres Academy and Buckie High with new buildings.

However, any news on whether a funding application to the level three Scottish Government Learning Estate Investment Programme to help build the schools, is not expected this year.

An information session for Forres Academy parents on the RAAC concrete issue will be held in Forres Town Hall tonight (20 September) from 7.30pm.

Forres Town Hall. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The phased plan for children returning to the academy is to have ASN pupils and those in years four to six to go to lessons on Wednesday.

Then on Thursday ASN children and years one to three will attend in person, with all pupils back in the classroom on Friday.

