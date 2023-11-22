Police put boy in handcuffs in Northfield raid over toy gun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Police put boy in handcuffs in Northfield raid over toy gun

The toy gun was spotted in the window of the property before officers entered and restrained a 15-year-old.

By Derry Alldritt
Granitehill Road, Aberdeen.
The incident happened on Granitehill Road. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen dad has shared his shock after his son was put in handcuffs during a police raid on his home.

Officers entered the property in the Granitehill Road area of Northfield after responding to reports of a firearm in the window.

The suspected firearm turned out to be a toy.

The police established there was no criminality and informed local residents.

‘Won’t be leaving toy guns on the bedroom window again’

In a post on Twitter, Gary Wood said: “This is what we were woken up to at 1:30am this morning.

“Five of these armed cops wandering around our house while we slept. Poor loon ended up in handcuffs as well.

“Won’t be leaving toy guns on the bedroom window again.”

Police officer standing up.
Police entered the property in the early hours of Monday morning. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A police spokeswoman told The P&J that it is “standard practice” to handcuff someone in this situation “for the safety of everyone”.

They added: “At around midnight on Monday November 20, a suspected firearm was observed in the window of a property on Granitehill Road, Aberdeen.

“Officers attended, spoke with the occupants and appropriate advice was given. A toy gun was discovered and no criminality was established.”

More from News

Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing jewellery from a Knightsbridge hotel (Nick Ansell/PA)
Police hunt for hotel housekeeper accused of stealing jewellery worth £350k
Geert Wilders is the leader of the Party for Freedom (AP)
Polls open as candidates vie to replace longest-serving Dutch leader
Benjamin Brown was jailed at Huntingdon Law Courts (Alamy/PA)
Drug dealer jailed after death of Cambridge University student
The packaging legislation could spell the end for the famous wooden boxes (AP)
EU food packaging vote causes cultural stink over Camembert
Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip (AP)
Truce deal raises hopes hostages will be freed in Gaza
The aircraft overshot the runway into Kaneohe Bay (Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)
Environmental damage feared as US navy plane lands in Hawaii bay
A Philippine Air Force FA-50PH jet fighter, joins the maritime patrol of the Philippines and the United States over Batanes and areas in the West Philippine Sea (Philippine Air Force via AP)
US and Philippines conduct joint air, sea patrols in South China Sea
Muslims protest against Coldplay (AP)
Coldplay concert can be stopped if band ‘misbehaves’, Malaysian government says
There were ugly scenes at Brazil’s World Cup clash with Argentina at the Maracana Stadium (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)
Crowd trouble at Maracana mars famous Argentina victory against Brazil
New Elgin Primary School, Elgin, where the nursery is to be extended. Picture by Gordon Lennox.
Man who dealt drugs outside primary school caught flushing cocaine down toilet

Conversation