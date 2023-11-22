Police put boy in handcuffs in Northfield raid over toy gun

An Aberdeen dad has shared his shock after his son was put in handcuffs during a police raid on his home.

Officers entered the property in the Granitehill Road area of Northfield after responding to reports of a firearm in the window.

The suspected firearm turned out to be a toy.

The police established there was no criminality and informed local residents.

‘Won’t be leaving toy guns on the bedroom window again’

In a post on Twitter, Gary Wood said: “This is what we were woken up to at 1:30am this morning.

“Five of these armed cops wandering around our house while we slept. Poor loon ended up in handcuffs as well.

“Won’t be leaving toy guns on the bedroom window again.”

A police spokeswoman told The P&J that it is “standard practice” to handcuff someone in this situation “for the safety of everyone”.

They added: “At around midnight on Monday November 20, a suspected firearm was observed in the window of a property on Granitehill Road, Aberdeen.

“Officers attended, spoke with the occupants and appropriate advice was given. A toy gun was discovered and no criminality was established.”