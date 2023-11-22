Female gang raid Oban Superdrug for make-up two days in a row

Police in Oban are hunting a “group of females” who stole £120 worth of make-up in a “spate of thefts”.

The women had targeted the town’s Superdrug store over two days on November 15 and 16 at 12.30pm.

Police are now investigating the incident and appealing for witnesses.

A police spokeswoman said: “About 12.30pm on November 15 and again about 12.30pm on November 16, a spate of thefts took place within Superdrug on George Street, Oban.

“It is alleged that around £120 worth of cosmetics was taken from within the store by a group of females.

“Police are investigating this incident and appealing for witnesses.

“Anyone with information regarding this matter can contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference CR/0804819/23.”

Make-up stolen in spate of thefts in Oban

Police said they had arrested a woman, after she refused to leave the Corran Halls.

The police spokeswoman continued: “At 10.20pm on Saturday November 18, at the Corran Hals, Oban, a female, 32, allegedly extremely intoxicated, began to cause a disturbance within.

“After being asked to leave repeatedly by staff, it was alleged that she refused.

“Police were called and escorted the female from the premises.

“A Recorded Police Warning was issued for the alleged offence.”

Threatening and abusive behaviour

She continued: “At 11pm on Friday November 17, at Shore Street, Oban, a report was made to police regarding a female, 41, who was allegedly acting in an aggressive manner and making threats towards another female.

“Following investigation, this female was identified and efforts are being made to trace her and subsequently charge her with the alleged offence.”

A 70-year-old man was also arrested after he was found to be driving without insurance.

The spokeswoman said: “At 6.40pm on Monday November 13, at Achnacloich, Taynuilt, Oban, police had cause to stop a vehicle and carry out various checks.

“These checks revealed that the male driver, 70, allegedly had no valid policy of insurance and his driving licence had expired.”

Adding: “The vehicle was subsequently seized to prevent further offences being committed and the accused was charged with alleged offences.”