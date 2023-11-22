Female gang raid Oban Superdrug for make-up two days in a row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Female gang raid Oban Superdrug for make-up two days in a row

The women stole cosmetics from the shop and went back the following day for more.

By Louise Glen
Superdrug in Oban has been targeted by a gang of women.
Superdrug in Oban has been targetted by a gang. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Police in Oban are hunting a “group of females” who stole £120 worth of make-up in a “spate of thefts”.

The women had targeted the town’s Superdrug store over two days on November 15 and 16 at 12.30pm.

Police are now investigating the incident and appealing for witnesses.

A police spokeswoman said: “About 12.30pm on November 15 and again about 12.30pm on November 16, a spate of thefts took place within Superdrug on George Street, Oban.

“It is alleged that around £120 worth of cosmetics was taken from within the store by a group of females.

“Police are investigating this incident and appealing for witnesses.

“Anyone with information regarding this matter can contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference CR/0804819/23.”

Make-up stolen in spate of thefts in Oban

Police said they had arrested a woman, after she refused to leave the Corran Halls.

The police spokeswoman continued: “At 10.20pm on Saturday November 18, at the Corran Hals, Oban, a female, 32, allegedly extremely intoxicated, began to cause a disturbance within.

A woman was asked to leave the Corran Halls in Oban.
A woman was asked to leave the Corran Halls in Oban, and police were called. Image: DC Thomson.

“After being asked to leave repeatedly by staff, it was alleged that she refused.

“Police were called and escorted the female from the premises.

“A Recorded Police Warning was issued for the alleged offence.”

Threatening and abusive behaviour

She continued: “At 11pm on Friday November 17, at Shore Street, Oban, a report was made to police regarding a female, 41, who was allegedly acting in an aggressive manner and making threats towards another female.

“Following investigation, this female was identified and efforts are being made to trace her and subsequently charge her with the alleged offence.”

A 70-year-old man was also arrested after he was found to be driving without insurance.

The spokeswoman said: “At 6.40pm on Monday November 13, at Achnacloich, Taynuilt, Oban, police had cause to stop a vehicle and carry out various checks.

“These checks revealed that the male driver, 70, allegedly had no valid policy of insurance and his driving licence had expired.”

Adding: “The vehicle was subsequently seized to prevent further offences being committed and the accused was charged with alleged offences.”

