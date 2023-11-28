‘I’m just glad they didn’t take my beloved pets away’: Man hit over the head while fighting off ‘dog thieves’

A Highland pet-owner has revealed the shocking moment he was assaulted by two men who tried to steal his dogs.

Accompanied by his two beloved pets, Avoch man Sam Stoner could hardly believe it when a mystery van driver suddenly tried to take them away.

After being punched in the eye and hit over the head, he was both “relieved and happy” he was able to protect them both from harm.

Sam, 41, never thought twice about taking Bear and Mollie for their daily walk in Rosehaugh Estate near his home in Avoch, Black Isle.

That all changed when two men in an unknown van pulled over behind him.

The driver got out, asking him for the time.

In the blink of an eye the dog thief had lunged for his rescued German Shepherd dog, Bear – while Mollie, a border collie mix, had bolted.

Holding on tight to Bear’s harness, the thief then struck Sam in the eye before hitting him over the head with an object, dazing him.

Unable to wrestle the harness away, the thieves then managed a quick getaway in their van.

‘I had concussion as well as bruising and tissue damage to my eye’

Sam said: “It happened so quickly, I did not have much time to think when it happened. The only thing that I was thinking was that ‘you’re not taking my dog!'”

“The fact that he was hitting me, twice even, it didn’t even register with me. I was just worrying about holding on to Bear.

“It was only when I got to A&E I noticed the extent of my injuries – they told me that I had a concussion as well as bruising and tissue damage to my eye.

“I was just annoyed that I couldn’t get more on the guy that was trying to steal Bear or give more details to the police.

“Usually my eldest daughter, who is about 11, comes on the walks with me but I am just so glad that she didn’t because I think she would have been traumatised.

Incident has Black Isle on high alert

“I was just so relieved and happy that I was able to keep hold of both of the dogs.”

In a place where “you don’t even hear about speeding tickets” Sam can scarcely believe his furry friends were seconds away from being taken away for good.

“You don’t hear anything about crime up here – not even a speeding ticket.” he continued.

“So we have had so many people throughout the Black Isle community come up to me and message me saying how much of a shock it is. It just doesn’t happen.

“I think with the amount of exposure that this incident has gotten recently.

“I think people would be stupid to try it again since everyone is on high alert now.”

Can you help police find culprits?

Police appealed for information yesterday via a social media post in order to find the the thieves responsible.

Cops have urged anyone with any relevant information to come forward.

The suspects drove an old red Ford “Transit-style” van with a registration plate starting with SA.

Detective Constable Shaun Cowan said: ” This type of incident is concerning and highly unusual in the Highlands and Islands.

“Our inquiries are ongoing, and I would urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward.”

“Anyone who was in the area of Rosehaugh Estate, Avoch or who may have seen the described van or anything suspicious is encouraged to contact police.

“You can do so on 101, quoting incident number 1531 of 25/22/23 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”