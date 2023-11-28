‘I’m just glad they didn’t take my beloved pets away’: Man hit over the head while fighting off ‘dog thieves’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I’m just glad they didn’t take my beloved pets away’: Man hit over the head while fighting off ‘dog thieves’

Sam Stoner, 41, was the victim of an attempted dognapping in the Highlands.

By Graham Fleming
Sam and his dogs feature image.
Sam fought off the dog napper after being struck twice.

A Highland pet-owner has revealed the shocking moment he was assaulted by two men who tried to steal his dogs.

Accompanied by his two beloved pets, Avoch man Sam Stoner could hardly believe it when a mystery van driver suddenly tried to take them away.

After being punched in the eye and hit over the head, he was both “relieved and happy” he was able to protect them both from harm.

Sam, 41, never thought twice about taking Bear and Mollie for their daily walk in Rosehaugh Estate near his home in Avoch, Black Isle.

Sam Stoner
Sam was struck twice by the thief before he got away.

That all changed when two men in an unknown van pulled over behind him.

The driver got out, asking him for the time.

In the blink of an eye the dog thief had lunged for his rescued German Shepherd dog, Bear – while Mollie, a border collie mix, had bolted.

Holding on tight to Bear’s harness, the thief then struck Sam in the eye before hitting him over the head with an object, dazing him.

Unable to wrestle the harness away, the thieves then managed a quick getaway in their van.

‘I had concussion as well as bruising and tissue damage to my eye’

Sam said: “It happened so quickly, I did not have much time to think when it happened. The only thing that I was thinking was that ‘you’re not taking my dog!'”

“The fact that he was hitting me, twice even, it didn’t even register with me. I was just worrying about holding on to Bear.

“It was only when I got to A&E I noticed the extent of my injuries – they told me that I had a concussion as well as bruising and tissue damage to my eye.

“I was just annoyed that I couldn’t get more on the guy that was trying to steal Bear or give more details to the police.

“Usually my eldest daughter, who is about 11, comes on the walks with me but I am just so glad that she didn’t because I think she would have been traumatised.

Bear the German Shepherd
Bear was the victim of an attempted Dog napping on Saturday.

Incident has Black Isle on high alert

“I was just so relieved and happy that I was able to keep hold of both of the dogs.”

In a place where “you don’t even hear about speeding tickets” Sam can scarcely believe his furry friends were seconds away from being taken away for good.

“You don’t hear anything about crime up here – not even a speeding ticket.” he continued.

“So we have had so many people throughout the Black Isle community come up to me and message me saying how much of a shock it is. It just doesn’t happen.

“I think with the amount of exposure that this incident has gotten recently.

“I think people would be stupid to try it again since everyone is on high alert now.”

Mollie the dog
Mollie, who is nervous around strangers, luckily ran from the scene.

Can you help police find culprits?

Police appealed for information yesterday via a social media post in order to find the the thieves responsible.

Cops have urged anyone with any relevant information to come forward.

The suspects drove an old red Ford “Transit-style” van with a registration plate starting with SA.

Detective Constable Shaun Cowan said: ” This type of incident is concerning and highly unusual in the Highlands and Islands.

“Our inquiries are ongoing, and I would urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward.”

“Anyone who was in the area of Rosehaugh Estate, Avoch or who may have seen the described van or anything suspicious is encouraged to contact police.

“You can do so on 101, quoting incident number 1531 of 25/22/23 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

