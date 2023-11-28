Two Aberdeen winners toast success at Scottish Italian Awards

A pair of Aberdeen businesses won top honours at the Scottish Italian Awards.

Firemill Pizza & Grill in Milltimber won the title for Scotland’s best pizza at the ceremony last night.

And Da Vinci Italian Restaurant in Aberdeen was named best restaurant in the north.

The 10th annual version of the awards took place in Glasgow, with winners announced across 24 categories.

Firemill Pizza tastes victory at awards

Firemill Pizza is the brainchild of Ruth Thomas, who launched it during lockdown.

The business took to social media to celebrate its success at the Scottish Italian Awards.

In a post on Facebook, it said: “Something mental happened last night.

“This little pizza place walked away with the Italian Awards ‘best pizza in Scotland’ award.”

The takeaway also came away with the title of UK Italian Pizza Champions after beating winners from England and Wales in a UK-wide event.

The post continued: “We cannot believe it.

“Thank you so much to everyone who voted in support of our little business, allowing us to compete on this massive stage, alongside so many amazing restaurants and chefs.

“Thank you to my amazing team and family for supporting this crazy passion of mine, and making it possible to bring pizza to the people of Milltimber and beyond.”

Da Vinci Restaurant on top at Scottish Italian Awards

Da Vinci, owned by Elena Ionascu, won the kings of the north category at the awards.

Elena previously said she works 50-hour weeks in order to keep up with demand.

In a Facebook post her business said: “What a great night. We are happy to announce that we the award.

“Officially Scotland’s best Italian restaurant in the north. Thank you all for all your support.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Italian Awards said: “From the start of the Italian Awards our goal has been to ensure Italian businesses are given as much exposure as possible.

“There are some real hidden gems. Winning… at the Italian Awards can change your hidden gem into a national sensation.

“Our 10th anniversary did not disappoint. The passion and determination of Italian restaurateurs helps maintain Italian cuisine as the number one choice for diners in Scotland.

“I want to congratulate all winners and highly recommended businesses for 2023.”