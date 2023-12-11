Appeal for information after Aberdeen woman reported missing from hospital

The public have been asked for information to find missing Aberdeen woman Hannah Schofield.

Police have appealed for the public’s help in order to find the 27-year-old woman last seen at Royal Cornhill Hospital at 4.50pm on Saturday.

Police say that she is known to frequent the George Street area of Aberdeen.

Hannah is described as 27 years old, 5ft2in tall, with long dark red/orange hair, blue eyes and when last seen was wearing cream jacket, blue jeans and white trainers.

Police are urging anyone who may have information about Hannah to come forward as soon as possible.

Those with information are being told to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number PS-20231209-2604.