Trains cancelled between Aberdeen and Inverurie

Flooding on the track between Dyce and Inverurie means the route cannot currently be used "for safety reasons".

By Bailey Moreton
Pictured is a quiet Inverurie Train Station, back in 2020. Image Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Train services have been cancelled between Aberdeen and Inverurie due to flooding on the track.

Network Rail said that flooding between Dyce and Inverurie meant that the route could not be used currently “for safety reasons” and that trains will be suspended until the water level drops to a more suitable level.

Journeys have been cancelled, delayed or revised.

In a statement, ScotRail said they expect the delays to last until 1pm.

The transport provider said it has arranged for train tickets to be accepted on local buses, apart from Insch as it is not covered by local bus agreements.

ScotRail said it has not been able to confirm rail replacement transport.

A statement read: “We have requested replacement transport but we have nothing confirmed at the moment. Customers may wish to look at alternative arrangements at present.”

What busses can you take instead?

Stranded travellers can use several local busses to make their journeys.

Routes 10 and 10B between Inverness and Aberdeen are both free to people whose train journey has been disrupted.

A ScotRail train.
Trains are being disrupted between Inverurie and the Aberdeen. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

In addition, routes 31 from Elgin to Forres, 35 from Elgin to Aberdeen and 37 from Inverurie to Aberdeen are all available to people impacted by the train service disruptions.

ScotRail said the train ticket will allow travel on those buses with no additional cost.

People who drove to a different station will be able to get the train back to where they left their car using their original ticket. ScotRail said people in that situation should talk to a staff member, who can validate their ticket.

