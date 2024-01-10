P&J Live announce support for The P&J 275 Community Fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
P&J Live announce support for The P&J 275 Community Fund

P&J Live will help to raise funds for the five charities supported by The P&J 275 Community Fund throughout this year.

By Jenna Scott
P&J Live will support the P&J 275 Community Fund.
P&J Live will support the P&J 275 Community Fund.

P&J Live will help to raise funds for five charities across the north and north-east as the world-class venue announces its support for The P&J 275 Community Fund.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Friends of Anchor, Munlochy Animal Aid, Save Bon Accord Baths and SurfABLE Scotland will all be supported by our 275 Community Fund this year.

The P&J Community Funds aims to support the charities transforming our communities and was launched last year as part of our anniversary celebrations.

In supporting the 275 Community Fund, P&J Live will fundraise for The P&J’s five charity partners over the course of the next 12 months.

Friends of Anchor will use funds to boost their services. Image: Friends of Anchor.

P&J Live managing director Rob Wicks shared his enthusiasm for the 275 Community Fund, which will see a minimum of £10,000 split equally between each of the charities.

He said: “As valued partners of ours, we jumped at the chance to be involved in the P&J 275 Community Fund in support of the superb charities that are working to transform our local community every day.

“Throughout the year, we look forward to hosting several 275 Community Fund events at our venue, including The P&J 275 Charity Gala.”

The P&J Charity Gala – in association with Cala – is set to be an inspirational evening filled with incredible stories, fine dining, entertainment, and of course, fundraising for the Community Fund.

Rob Wicks, managing director of the P&J Live. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

North and north-east businesses will unite at the event to celebrate each charity partner. The gala will take place on Friday February 2 at P&J Live.

More exciting community events are yet to be announced.

Mr Wicks said that by attending events supporting The P&J 275 Community Fund, people will be able to directly support each of the five charities.

He said “Look out for the 275 Community Fund messaging at P&J Live and for further information on how you can donate.”

Munlochy Animal Aid is dedicated to supporting hundreds of animals and will be supported by The P&J 275 Community Fund. Image: Munlochy Animal Aid.

Craig Walker, editor of The Press and Journal, said he was delighted P&J Live had chosen to partner with The P&J to support its 275 Community Fund.

He said: “We are extremely grateful for P&J Live’s support of The P&J 275 Community Fund, in doing so supporting five great charities at once.

“We hope to raise as much money as possible for our five chosen charities through a range of events and also local companies like P&J Live selecting us as their chosen charity.

“We’re really looking forward to the year ahead working with our charities and supporters to do as much as we can.”

Read more about The P&J 275 Community Fund’s five charity partners.

