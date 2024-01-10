P&J Live announce support for The P&J 275 Community Fund

P&J Live will help to raise funds for five charities across the north and north-east as the world-class venue announces its support for The P&J 275 Community Fund.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Friends of Anchor, Munlochy Animal Aid, Save Bon Accord Baths and SurfABLE Scotland will all be supported by our 275 Community Fund this year.

The P&J Community Funds aims to support the charities transforming our communities and was launched last year as part of our anniversary celebrations.

In supporting the 275 Community Fund, P&J Live will fundraise for The P&J’s five charity partners over the course of the next 12 months.

P&J Live managing director Rob Wicks shared his enthusiasm for the 275 Community Fund, which will see a minimum of £10,000 split equally between each of the charities.

He said: “As valued partners of ours, we jumped at the chance to be involved in the P&J 275 Community Fund in support of the superb charities that are working to transform our local community every day.

“Throughout the year, we look forward to hosting several 275 Community Fund events at our venue, including The P&J 275 Charity Gala.”

The P&J Charity Gala – in association with Cala – is set to be an inspirational evening filled with incredible stories, fine dining, entertainment, and of course, fundraising for the Community Fund.

North and north-east businesses will unite at the event to celebrate each charity partner. The gala will take place on Friday February 2 at P&J Live.

More exciting community events are yet to be announced.

Mr Wicks said that by attending events supporting The P&J 275 Community Fund, people will be able to directly support each of the five charities.

He said “Look out for the 275 Community Fund messaging at P&J Live and for further information on how you can donate.”

Craig Walker, editor of The Press and Journal, said he was delighted P&J Live had chosen to partner with The P&J to support its 275 Community Fund.

He said: “We are extremely grateful for P&J Live’s support of The P&J 275 Community Fund, in doing so supporting five great charities at once.

“We hope to raise as much money as possible for our five chosen charities through a range of events and also local companies like P&J Live selecting us as their chosen charity.

“We’re really looking forward to the year ahead working with our charities and supporters to do as much as we can.”